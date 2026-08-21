Rider unharmed after throttle fault sends his motorcycle into Phuket sea

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 2:49 PM
1 minute read
Rider unharmed after throttle fault sends his motorcycle into Phuket sea | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Apichart Fishing Tour

A Thai rider managed to jump off his motorcycle before it fell into the sea from Chalong Pier in Phuket yesterday, August 20.

The Facebook account, Apichart Fishing Tour, posted CCTV footage showing the motorcycle travelling towards Chalong Pier before falling into the sea yesterday. The man who posted the video later told Khao Phuket that the incident occurred at around 11.25am.

The footage attracted numerous comments online. Some users joked about the “autonomous” and “diving” motorcycle, while others speculated that the rider may have lacked experience and should have turned off the engine.

Motorcycle falls into Phuket sea
Photo via Facebook/ Apichart Fishing Tour

The Facebook user said he saw that the motorcyclist had travelled through the Chalong Roundabout before reaching the pier bridge, where the vehicle eventually fell into the sea. Fortunately, the rider had jumped off before the fall.

He assisted the rider and took him to the pier’s security officers at the pier, who arranged for him to be taken to Chalong Hospital. The rider sustained only minor abrasions.

The Facebook user revealed that he talked with the rider and learned that the rider refuelled the motorcycle shortly before the incident occurred. The rider felt as though the throttle had become stuck, causing the motorcycle to accelerate out of his control.

Rider escapes after motorcycle speeds into sea of Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Apichart Fishing Tour

He continued riding until he reached the Chalong Roundabout, where he asked police officers present for help. He also shouted at other motorists to move aside as the motorcycle was travelling at a high speed, and he was unable to control it.

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He continued towards the pier and decided to jump off before reaching it. The vehicle continued moving before falling into the sea, as shown in the CCTV footage.

The man who posted the video revealed that he tied a rope around the motorcycle to stop it from moving, planning to retrieve it when the tide went down.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 2:49 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.