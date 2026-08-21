Rider unharmed after throttle fault sends his motorcycle into Phuket sea

A Thai rider managed to jump off his motorcycle before it fell into the sea from Chalong Pier in Phuket yesterday, August 20.

The Facebook account, Apichart Fishing Tour, posted CCTV footage showing the motorcycle travelling towards Chalong Pier before falling into the sea yesterday. The man who posted the video later told Khao Phuket that the incident occurred at around 11.25am.

The footage attracted numerous comments online. Some users joked about the “autonomous” and “diving” motorcycle, while others speculated that the rider may have lacked experience and should have turned off the engine.

The Facebook user said he saw that the motorcyclist had travelled through the Chalong Roundabout before reaching the pier bridge, where the vehicle eventually fell into the sea. Fortunately, the rider had jumped off before the fall.

He assisted the rider and took him to the pier’s security officers at the pier, who arranged for him to be taken to Chalong Hospital. The rider sustained only minor abrasions.

The Facebook user revealed that he talked with the rider and learned that the rider refuelled the motorcycle shortly before the incident occurred. The rider felt as though the throttle had become stuck, causing the motorcycle to accelerate out of his control.

He continued riding until he reached the Chalong Roundabout, where he asked police officers present for help. He also shouted at other motorists to move aside as the motorcycle was travelling at a high speed, and he was unable to control it.

He continued towards the pier and decided to jump off before reaching it. The vehicle continued moving before falling into the sea, as shown in the CCTV footage.

The man who posted the video revealed that he tied a rope around the motorcycle to stop it from moving, planning to retrieve it when the tide went down.