Retiring Phuket Governor Narong participates in traditional merit-making walk

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is set to retire by the end of September. The governor took part in a 2.5-kilometre merit-making walk in Old Phuket Town earlier today. The walk involved 15 monks, including Governor Narong.

Narong recently undertook a 15-day ordainment as a monk at Wat Pa Phutthaphot Hariphunchai in Lamphun province on August 26 under the religious name Phra Nathaplo. The governor’s decision to take temporary monkhood reflects a deep-rooted Thai tradition and is a testament to his dedication to national service and spiritual growth, the Chief of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department explained.

Narong, along with the monks, including Phra Ajahn Ariyawangso, the abbot of Wat Pa Phutthapoj Hariphunchai, embarked on the journey from Wat Phuttha Mongkol Nimit on Rommanee Road in Old Phuket Town just past 6am. The procession passed through Luang Phor Chuan Road and Surin Road before concluding at the Governor’s residence on the corner of Krabi and Satun Road around 8am.

The merit-making walk is a traditional ritual where individuals offer alms to monks as a sign of respect and to accumulate merit for their prosperity and that of their families. The procession attracted a considerable number of well-wishers, including Phuket Vice Governors Amnuay Pinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodram, heads of government departments, private sector representatives, and ordinary citizens. These individuals participated by offering gifts, predominantly food, to the monks.

The entire procession was reported to be amicable, with the monks passing several landmarks in the Old Phuket Town area. However, the specific number of attendees was not disclosed.

Narong, who took office in Phuket in June 2020 replacing Phakaphong Tavipatana, had previously served as Governor of Chaiyaphum province. As of now, no official announcements have been made about his successor as the Governor of Phuket.

