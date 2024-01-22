Rawai rescue team saves lost tourists at Laem Krating

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

Two female tourists, who had lost their way as darkness fell near Laem Krating, were located and ushered to safety by the Rawai Municipality rescue team last night (January 21).

The women had gone for a walk on the popular trail along the cape, well-known for its Black Rock Viewpoint. The trail, which measures just 1.8 kilometres, became a labyrinth to the pair as night descended and visibility reduced.

The rescue squad, a part of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Rawai) stationed in Rawai Municipality, did not disclose the exact time the women were located. However, they confirmed via an online post at 9.23pm that the women were found unharmed.

The prompt action by the rescue workers ensured that the women, who had thankfully sustained no injuries, were safely escorted on foot back to their place of stay. The DDPM-Rawai validated this.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind in the area. In September of the previous year, a foreign woman who slipped on rocks and broke her ankle at Laem Krathing, located to the north of Nai Harn Beach, was safely recovered.

Back in 2022, a wildfire swept through the steep slopes in the vicinity, posing a significant threat to homes and resorts. Firefighters were successful in containing the wildfire, but the incident led to 16 Thai and foreign tourists being trapped on the rocks.

The tourists were unable to return to safety as the fire had blocked the access road to the popular viewpoint. The Royal Thai Navy’s Third Area Command personnel were deployed and successfully rescued the stranded tourists, reported Phuket news.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the importance of tourists being cautious, especially in unfamiliar terrains.

