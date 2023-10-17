Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at the Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Photo courtesy of Phuket News.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a grand spectacle of Chinese culture, witnessed another round of street processions today. Despite the heavy downpour, the processions, featuring devotees from the Sapam Shrine and the Bang Khu Shrine, kicked off with fervour. These processions were a part of the ongoing celebrations which have taken the streets of Phuket by storm.

Photographs capturing the essence of the festivities were shared, each frame telling a unique story of the festival. Among the series of images, one stood out – an image of Iw Keng, carried by devotees in a procession that wound its way to the far reaches of Saphan Hin before returning along the same path to the shrines north of Phuket Town.

The rain failed to dampen the spirits of the Thais and foreigners who had assembled to witness the event. Dressed predominantly in white, they lined the streets, their eyes full of reverence and curiosity.

Tables laden with offerings were set up along the route. These offerings, prepared with great care, were meant for the gods to enjoy during their journey while they bestowed their blessings upon the faithful.

The festive fervour was not limited to the Sapam and Bang Khu Shrines alone. Devotees from the Hai Yian Geng Shrine in Baan Mai Khao and the Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai also held their street processions today.

As the celebrations continue to colour the streets of Phuket, more processions are scheduled for tomorrow. For those interested in joining the festivities or merely observing, a comprehensive list of all the street processions to be held during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival is available, reported Phuket News.

In related news, motorists in Phuket were advised to avoid Phuket Road or any areas around the Phuket Old Town in anticipation of a street procession that will pay tribute to King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X).

