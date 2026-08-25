Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 25, 2026, 2:39 PM
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Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Phuket residents’ group asked Patong police yesterday, August 24, for permission to hold a demonstration calling on tourists to obey Thai law and respect the way of life of people in the province.

The Protect Phuket group, led by Saichon Nuchet, submitted its request at Patong Police Station for the demonstration on August 28 at Loma Public Park in front of Patong Beach.

The group said the demonstration aims to highlight the problems and call on all sides to promote safety and respectful coexistence between residents and tourists.

Patong’s deputy police chief said the demonstration could proceed but must remain peaceful and stay within the law. He also asked organisers not to let the gathering drag on or engage in any unlawful activity.

The officer specifically asked organisers not to bring Palestinian flags to the demonstration.

Saichon said at least 500 residents, shopkeepers and business operators are expected to attend. He said the demonstration would remain peaceful and within the law.

The Protect Phuket protest is planned for August 28, with attendees expected to call for tourists to respect Thai law and residents.
Photo via Amarin TV

The event will be divided into two parts. The first will allow residents and people affected by tourist behaviour to raise problems they have experienced, which will then be passed to relevant agencies.

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The second will feature a panel discussion with government agencies, allowing them to answer questions, hear proposals from the public and discuss possible solutions.

Saichon said the Protect Phuket group was formed over concerns about the impact of some tourists’ behaviour on residents and businesses. He said similar problems were not confined to Phuket and had also occurred in other tourist destinations, including Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan.

Koh Pha Ngan Surat Thani
Photo by DKart via Getty Images Signature

The group believes residents should speak out to protect their rights, freedoms and safety, while acting as an intermediary to raise problems with government agencies and seek solutions.

Saichon cited complaints involving some tourists, particularly Israelis, including eating without paying, disputes over negotiating tuk-tuk fares, brawls and other behaviour causing problems for businesses and residents.

He stressed that the group was not generalising an entire nationality and called on relevant agencies to take firm action against individuals who break Thai law.

Saichon also raised concerns about some French tourists, saying groups driving together to different locations should be monitored if their behaviour causes a nuisance to residents.

He added that the same standard should apply to tourists of every nationality, who should obey Thai law and respect people in the area.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 25, 2026, 2:39 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.