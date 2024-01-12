Promising Iranian Muay Thai fighter dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

In a tragic turn of events, celebrated Iranian Muay Thai fighter Fariyar Aminipour yesterday met his untimely demise in a motorcycle mishap in Phuket. Aged just 23, the promising athlete’s life was cut short on the west side of Chaofa Road in Rawai near the tunnel exit.

The incident happened around 8am, with Lieutenant Colonel Wiriyaphong Srinuanpan from Chalong Police Station receiving the distress call. Upon arrival, the authorities found a grievously injured Aminipour lying on the road next to a damaged Yamaha motorcycle. The severity of his head injuries was alarming.

Immediate medical attention was arranged for Aminipour, who was swiftly taken to the Chalong Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the fighter succumbed to his injuries. It appears, from the information gathered so far, that Aminipour lost control of his vehicle, crashed into the curb and suffered a fatal fall.

The aftermath of the accident was captured by an eyewitness, indicating the severity of the head trauma Aminipour sustained. Following his death, his body was moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a comprehensive autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Trained at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp in Chalong, Aminipour had a promising career ahead of him. He had participated in five bouts for ONE Championship, Asia’s premier sports media property, emerging victorious in four of these encounters.

His last fight took place just three weeks prior on December 22, where he faced Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 46 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Despite the loss, his determination and skill left a lasting impression on the audience.

News of Aminipour’s passing has sent waves of shock and grief across the sporting community. Tributes poured in on social media, with the Muay Thai Authority expressing condolences on Facebook.

“So sad to hear about the loss Nak Muay Fariyar Aminipour. Our condolences to his family, partners and Iranian community. You will be remembered, rest in peace warrior.”

Tiger Muay Thai, Aminipour’s training gym, also took to Instagram to lament the loss of the extremely talented fighter. The heartfelt post highlighted his accomplishments and potential at such a young age, marking his passing as a loss for the entire sporting community, reported Phuket News.