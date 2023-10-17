Phuket’s waste crisis and eco-tourism plans discussed by Pita Limjaroenrat

Photo taken from The Phuket News.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader, yesterday paid a visit to Phuket to assess some ongoing projects in the seaside resort and discuss the key issues with the residents and officials.

The respected former MFP leader was accompanied by three local MPs affiliated with the MFP, namely Somchart Techathavorncharoen, Chalermpong Saengdee and Thitikan Thitipruekthikul.

The first stop of the visit was the Phuket City Municipality Waste Incinerator. Here, Pita was briefed on the growing waste management issues facing the island, with the local landfill struggling to cope with the daily waste produced. If immediate action is not taken, Phuket may have to resort to off-island disposal of its solid waste.

Subsequently, the 43 year old politician visited the Klong Kata reservoir in Chalong, where he met with Krirksak Leenanon, the Director of the Phuket Irrigation Office.

A key project, which commenced on June 20, is aimed at expanding the reservoir’s capacity, with an expected completion date of Feb 14 next year.

Pita also evaluated the road around the reservoir, sections of which had collapsed due to heavy rains last year. He was informed that temporary repairs had been made in some areas but the office was still awaiting budget approval for permanent repairs.

The next stop on his itinerary was Ratsada, with a brief stopover at the Guan Yu Shrine in Chalong. In Ratsada, Pita joined Mayor Nakarin Yosangrat for a tour of the Tha Jeen Canal. The mayor expressed his plans to transform the area into an eco-tourism attraction, preserving the existing mangroves.

At the Saphan Yao Pier at Laem Hin, Pita met with Kueakiat Jitkuea, President of the Koh Kaew Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and his staff. They discussed the plans of developing the pier to resemble the Chalong Pier, to boost local income, reported The Phuket News.

While in Phuket, Pita also visited the Kathu Shrine and the Jui Tui Shrine in Phuket Town to make merit and observe the ongoing Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

