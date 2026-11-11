Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 11:06 AM
1 minute read
Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty
Photo via Tourist Police

Phuket’s Tourist Police deployed 100 officers, volunteers and lifeguards in Patong yesterday evening, November 10, to cover the high season and the Loy Krathong festival on November 24. The force will focus on tourist spots and crowded areas, assisting all visitors.

Tourist Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Phongsiam Meekhanthong led the send-off at 6.30pm at the entrance to Soi Bangla, with local officials and business operators attending.

The force also includes provincial and immigration police, municipality staff and lifeguards, with patrol cars, CCTV, all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles that the Tourist Police Bureau said would help officers prevent crime and reach incidents quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty | News by Thaiger
Photo via Tourist Police

Phongsiam said the cool season draws European and American tourists to Phuket, with direct flights from London and Sofia, Bulgaria, now landing on the island, and that he expected Loy Krathong, which falls on Tuesday, November 24, to attract foreign visitors too.

The commissioner said Phuket Tourist Police had organised staff and worked with other agencies to be ready to help when incidents happen.

The Tourist Police also asked residents and business operators in Patong to welcome visitors, charge them fairly and help keep the area safe and orderly.

Phuket received 8,096,059 visitors from January to July, down 1.53% on the same period last year, according to figures the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office presented on August 27. The figure is a total for all visitors, covering the months before the high season began.

Related Articles
Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty | News by Thaiger
Photo via Tourist Police

Related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 11:06 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give him tip Bangkok News

Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give him tip

39 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027 Tourism News

Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027

50 minutes ago
Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders Business News

Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders

1 hour ago
Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

5 hours ago
Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work Thailand News

Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work

17 hours ago
Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist Tourism News

Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist

18 hours ago
Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water Aviation News

Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water

18 hours ago
Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting Thailand News

Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting

19 hours ago
Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances Crime News

Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s cool season is here, but don&#8217;t expect much cold Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand’s cool season is here, but don’t expect much cold

20 hours ago
Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe Aviation News

Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe

20 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals

21 hours ago
Krabi drug suspect&#8217;s wife promises to wait during his sentence Krabi News

Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence

21 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand&#8217;s high season Business News

Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season

21 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog Travel Guides

Thailand’s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog

22 hours ago
Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri Crime News

Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival Pattaya News

Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival

23 hours ago
Masseuses attacked by employer&#8217;s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop Crime News

Masseuses attacked by employer’s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit Travel

Thailand’s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit

24 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam

24 hours ago
Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers Thailand News

Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers

1 day ago
Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash Thailand News

Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record

1 day ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleGullivAir starts weekly Sofia to Phuket flights for winter season