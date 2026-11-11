Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty

Phuket’s Tourist Police deployed 100 officers, volunteers and lifeguards in Patong yesterday evening, November 10, to cover the high season and the Loy Krathong festival on November 24. The force will focus on tourist spots and crowded areas, assisting all visitors.

Tourist Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Phongsiam Meekhanthong led the send-off at 6.30pm at the entrance to Soi Bangla, with local officials and business operators attending.

The force also includes provincial and immigration police, municipality staff and lifeguards, with patrol cars, CCTV, all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles that the Tourist Police Bureau said would help officers prevent crime and reach incidents quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phongsiam said the cool season draws European and American tourists to Phuket, with direct flights from London and Sofia, Bulgaria, now landing on the island, and that he expected Loy Krathong, which falls on Tuesday, November 24, to attract foreign visitors too.

The commissioner said Phuket Tourist Police had organised staff and worked with other agencies to be ready to help when incidents happen.

The Tourist Police also asked residents and business operators in Patong to welcome visitors, charge them fairly and help keep the area safe and orderly.

Phuket received 8,096,059 visitors from January to July, down 1.53% on the same period last year, according to figures the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office presented on August 27. The figure is a total for all visitors, covering the months before the high season began.

Related news: