Thousands of participants laced up their running shoes in the early hours of yesterday morning at Saphan Hin and Kamala Beach, Phuket, as they gathered for the 9th annual Sang Nam Jai Thai Nation fun run. The event, which is part of a nationwide series, aims to uplift awareness about strokes and their potentially life-altering impacts.

The Sang Nam Jai initiative is held in the spirit of honouring His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, with this year’s theme being Thailand without Strokes. Phuket’s Governor, Sophon Suwannarat and his wife Ms Busadee, were among the key officials marking the start of the main event at Saphan Hin.

The event was systematically organised through the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).

With the second-highest number of registrations out of all 77 provinces in Thailand, Phuket had the most participants from any location in Southern Thailand. The PPHO reported a total South-wide registration of 16,982 individuals eager to join the event.

The Kamala event featured a 5-kilometre route, offering participants the option to either walk or run. A similar-length course was also planned from Saphan Hin, leading through the lively streets of Phuket Town.

PPHO Chief, Dr Kusak Kukkiattikoon stated that cerebrovascular disease is an important public health problem in the world and Thailand.

The disease affects approximately 1,880 out of every 100,000 people in Thailand, equating to roughly 2% of the population. Alarmingly, it is the leading cause of death in women and the third most common cause in men, following accidents and cancer, Dr Kusak added.

Moreover, the disease has a high rate of causing disability, including memory loss in addition to physical impairments. Last year alone, Phuket reported 1,191 stroke patients and 129 stroke-related deaths. Thus far in 2023, 1,107 stroke patients and 53 deaths have been recorded reported Phuket News.

The ultimate goal of the event was not only to raise awareness of strokes but also to inspire individuals to adopt exercise and healthy living habits. This year, the focus was on the ‘New Gen’ group – the young and creative people who bring physical and mental strength to society and are crucial in driving Thailand towards being a stroke-free nation.

Dr Kusak further added that local district health offices would continue to launch campaigns to raise public awareness about strokes and how lifestyle changes can aid in their prevention.

