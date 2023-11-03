Phra Mettha Road in Phuket reopens after four-month closure

Photo: PR Patong

Phuket’s Phra Mettha Road, which had been sealed off for approximately four months, once again welcomed the hustle and bustle of traffic on November 1. The artery of Patong, this road spans 1 kilometre behind the Jungceylon shopping mall, stretching from Soi Banzaan to Soi Nanai Ruamjai.

The closure, which began on June 20, was necessary for the construction of a new flood prevention system, colloquially known as a sand trap.

The project, which was initially projected to span two months, encountered unforeseen delays. Despite a partial reopening on September 25, it took double the estimated time for the Phra Mettha road to fully reopen. The reason for this delay in construction remained unclear to the public, irritating residents and visitors alike.

The grand Phra Mettha Road reopening was marked by an official ceremony on November 1, with Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, Deputy Mayor Weerasak Khaminthong, and other leaders from Patong Municipality in attendance. The ceremony was imbued with local customs – incense sticks were lit, prayers were offered, and firecrackers were set off to welcome prosperity and good fortune.

Preparations for the Phra Mettha Road reopening also included a thorough cleaning of the road surface by municipality workers, who used water from a fire truck provided by the local DDPM branch. The barriers and warning signs that had restricted access to the road were finally removed, signalling the return to normalcy.

By 11am, traffic had resumed its usual flow on Phra Mettha Road. It is important to note, however, that official road markings have not yet been implemented. These markers, vital for traffic regulation, are expected to be installed soon.

The prolonged closure and subsequent delays of the Phra Mettha Road have been a source of frustration for the Patong community. The island experienced multiple floods during the construction period due to heavy rains, exacerbating the inconvenience caused by the road closure.

The extended closure and resulting disruptions prompted a flurry of questions on social media, with residents venting their frustration and seeking answers.

Patong Municipality, despite being contacted by The Phuket News in late August, did not issue an official statement explaining the prolonged road closure. The lack of communication left residents and commuters in a state of uncertainty and frustration reported Phuket News.

Despite the hitches encountered during the construction period, local authorities are optimistic about the benefits of the new flood prevention system. They believe that it will significantly mitigate the risk posed by future heavy rains, a claim that the Meteorological Department of Thailand is expected to comment on shortly.

The reopening of the Phra Mettha road also comes at a crucial time, ahead of the high tourist season. With the influx of visitors, traffic on Phra Mettha Road is expected to increase substantially, underscoring the importance of the timely completion of the construction project.

