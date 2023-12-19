Phuket’s phenomenal rise: From tropical paradise to global hub

Photo courtesy of Coworker

In the wake of a robust global economic resurgence, Phuket has emerged as a magnet for inbound migration, shaping a vibrant and eclectic international community in the heart of Asia, reveals C9 Hotelworks’ latest expansive investment dossier on Phuket’s economic landscape.

Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks Bill Barnett stated…

“With a tourism and property market in full throttle, we’re witnessing a swift transformation of the economy, branching into diverse sectors like international education, health and wellness, retail, and marine industries.”

The comprehensive report delves into crucial economic facets, encompassing tourism, hotels, real estate, key demand drivers, and infrastructure, offering insights into Phuket’s potential developmental shift.

Over the past four decades, Phuket has sustained an impressive trajectory of tourism growth. Fueled by its strategic geographic location and Thailand’s ascendancy as a premier global tourism destination, the island has nurtured a robust service sector, evolving from a haven for budget travellers to a mature market attracting European snowbirds.

As the birthplace of iconic tropical pool resorts and the incubator for global luxury brands like Aman Resorts and Banyan Tree, Phuket stands as a testament to its resilience. Positioned in proximity to Asia’s financial powerhouses – Hong Kong and Singapore – the island has been a magnet for direct foreign investment in its hotel, tourism, and real estate sectors, consistently luring Thai institutional capital and overseas private equity. Phuket’s upward trajectory Breaking ground during the global pandemic, the Phuket Sandbox initiative pioneered Thailand’s international reopening, marking Phuket as the inaugural Southeast Asian resort market to embrace global visitors. Simultaneously, the island witnessed a surge in its luxury real estate sector, as high-net-worth buyers from both domestic and international spheres sought a novel lifestyle, reported TTR Weekly. Follow us on :











Barnett summarises the island’s trajectory. “We conclude that the island is entering a noteworthy new era of development that will create a platform for one of the region’s most desirable international destinations.”