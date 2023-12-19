Phuket’s phenomenal rise: From tropical paradise to global hub
In the wake of a robust global economic resurgence, Phuket has emerged as a magnet for inbound migration, shaping a vibrant and eclectic international community in the heart of Asia, reveals C9 Hotelworks’ latest expansive investment dossier on Phuket’s economic landscape.
Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks Bill Barnett stated…
“With a tourism and property market in full throttle, we’re witnessing a swift transformation of the economy, branching into diverse sectors like international education, health and wellness, retail, and marine industries.”
The comprehensive report delves into crucial economic facets, encompassing tourism, hotels, real estate, key demand drivers, and infrastructure, offering insights into Phuket’s potential developmental shift.
Over the past four decades, Phuket has sustained an impressive trajectory of tourism growth. Fueled by its strategic geographic location and Thailand’s ascendancy as a premier global tourism destination, the island has nurtured a robust service sector, evolving from a haven for budget travellers to a mature market attracting European snowbirds.
