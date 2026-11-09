Phuket demolishes Freedom Beach structures, foreign visitors may face entry fee

Forestry officers began demolition work on Freedom Beach in Phuket’s Karon subdistrict yesterday, November 8, removing buildings that stand on national forest reserve land. Officials said Thai visitors would get in free once the beach reopens, but foreign tourists may be charged a fee.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin led the operation on the orders of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, working with Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom under what the government calls the Phuket Model.

Around 200 officers from the Royal Forest Department and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation brought in excavators to clear more than 20 structures. Work included the removal of a staircase of 70 to 80 steps and building a new path to the sand.

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The minister told the Royal Forest Department to let Thai visitors reach the beach without the fees collected there in the past. He said any fee for foreign tourists would follow the criteria and rates set by law, with the money going to upkeep, toilets, safety and conservation, but he gave no amount, start date or word on whether foreign residents would also pay.

Suchart said the case rested on a Sor Kor 1 land claim document, No.419, which investigators found related to a different plot but had been used to claim the beach land and obtain title deeds. Plots were then offered at 3 to 5 million baht per rai, and one was offered to a foreign buyer for as much as 16 million baht.

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Suchart said officers from the Royal Forest Department, the National Parks Department and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources would be stationed at the beach to stop anyone from occupying it again.

He added that the prime minister wanted protection for residents who gave information or acted as witnesses, and he set the goal of handing the beach back to the public as a New Year gift.

The beach has been closed to visitors since August, when a German tourist drowned there during the monsoon, and the reports on the operation did not give a reopening date. In February last year, the Royal Forest Department declared more than 41 rai of the area a recreational forest under its control.

The minister said he had asked the governor to work with the provincial Internal Security Operations Command to help people who lost money buying land at the beach.

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