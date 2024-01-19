Phuket’s Cafe Del Mar faces police action over noise pollution

Picture courtesy of Cafe del Mar.

Phuket’s much-loved entertainment hotspot Cafe Del Mar had a brush with the Kamala police recently over an issue of noise pollution disturbing residents.

This internationally known beach club found itself in hot water when the Kamala police declared that the volume of their music was exceeding acceptable levels. This was causing considerable disruption to the peaceful existence of the locals residing in the adjacent area.

The Superintendent of Kamala Police Station, Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, and police inspector Pol. Lt. Thammarat Pensri, went to the venue around 1pm on the said day. Accompanying them was Phiphob Sudkhao, the District Secretary of Kathu Province, and officials from the Kathu District Public Health office.

Upon arrival, it was divulged to the venue’s manager that the establishment had overstepped the boundaries laid down by Section 25 of the Public Health Act B.E. 2535. This law specifically speaks against creating nuisances and unacceptably disrupting peace.

What remains unclear from the police reports is whether the complaints came directly from the locals themselves or if the authorities took note of the disturbance independently.

Regardless, the bar’s manager, whose name was not mentioned in the police report, owned up to the charge of playing the music too loudly, thereby creating a disturbance for residents.

A resolution was reached whereby the music would be kept at an acceptable level henceforth. This will be monitored over the next week. If any further incidence of noise pollution occurred within this timeframe, it was decided that measures would be proposed to modify the predominantly outdoor venue to reduce the noise levels.

As a side note, the police also reminded the bar’s manager to enforce a prohibition on the sale and use of shisha and hookah products on the premises. No specific reason was cited for this reminder, implying no prior violation regarding these products had taken place at the beach club.