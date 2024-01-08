Phuket’s air quality under threat as haze season approaches

Grey skies are looming over Thailand’s popular tourist destination of Phuket despite the air quality remaining at a moderate level during the first week of January. The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has already flagged concerns as predictions suggest the annual haze might arrive earlier than expected this year.

According to the World Air Quality Index project (AQICN), the concentration of hazardous PM2.5 fine particulate matter in Phuket is likely to stay ‘moderate’ in the coming week. AQICN, which offers transparent air quality information from over 250,000 monitoring stations globally, including 10 located in Phuket, recorded six days of moderate average PM2.5 pollution since the start of 2024. However, there was one day when the air quality was good, with 70 points recorded on January 3.

While some parts of Phuket enjoyed clear skies, the haze was visible in certain areas. Over the past weekend, AQICN recorded its worst reading at 119 points, categorised as unhealthy for sensitive groups. AQICN warns that such conditions might affect people with respiratory diseases like asthma and recommends limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

The annual haze season in Thailand is predicted to begin early this year due to higher levels of accumulated microdust in the atmosphere. The PCD’s latest reports indicate that the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok is beginning to impact health in certain areas. The capital already experienced heavy air pollution over the new year, with 16 of its 50 districts falling into the red zone for serious health impacts on December 29.

Newly appointed PCD chief, Preeyaporn Suwanaket, stated that the air quality in the capital and nearby provinces was moderate but still posed health risks, unlike the northern and northeastern regions which enjoyed good air quality. She warned that the air quality in Metropolitan Bangkok and lower northern provinces will likely worsen due to high air pressure.

Suwanaket identified heavy traffic in the capital and agricultural burning in surrounding provinces as the primary sources of air pollutants. She revealed that between December 29 and January 3, there were 1,207 burning hotspots in Thailand, with the majority found in agricultural fields. In response, the PCD plans to work with relevant parties in every province to control air pollutants and ban open-air burning.

Sustainable management

The government is also taking steps to address the issue. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, Patcharawat Wongsuwan, is set to chair a new centre for sustainable air pollution management. The centre will focus on reducing forest fires in 11 conservative forest zones and 10 national reserved forests.

Follow us on :













In addition, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledged to elevate people’s quality of life, including ensuring the right to breathe clean air. He acknowledged that PM2.5 is linked to entrenched farming practices and stated that the government is exploring alternatives to burning.

In a separate initiative, the Clean Air Bill, which includes measures to increase taxes on imported crops from neighbouring countries where open-air burning is still tolerated, is expected to be presented to Parliament on January 11, reported Phuket News.