Phuket’s 191 hotline control room gets ‘ready to dial’

The Phuket control room, part of the National Emergency Notification Center and commonly referred to as the 191 police hotline, yesterday underwent an operational readiness inspection. Police Major General Saksira Phueakam, the Deputy Commander of Region 8 Police, conducted the assessment. This control room serves as a crucial hub for receiving reports from both Thai and foreign tourists, as well as residents.

Unfortunately, the 191 hotline does not provide services in foreign languages. Therefore, non-Thai speakers in need of emergency assistance are strongly advised to have a fluent Thai speaker place the call on their behalf. Alternatively, non-Thai speakers can opt to use the Tourist Police ‘I Lert U’ app, available on both Google Play and the App Store. The effectiveness of this app has been demonstrated through its successful role in locating and safely rescuing foreign tourists who have become lost in the jungles of Phuket.

The report of yesterday’s inspection by the Public Relations Department in Phuket (PR Phuket) identified the 191 Phuket control room as a key player in the measures to stimulate tourism.

The report also highlighted the imminent significance of the control room, particularly following the visa-free policy for Chinese and Kazakh tourists, which will be in effect from next Monday, September 25, until February 29, next year.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Saksira underlined the importance of evaluating personnel readiness by integrating them with the Tourist Police and various public and private sectors. He also stressed the need to check the preparedness of communication equipment and modern information technology systems that will connect with networks in every sector dedicated to caring for, assisting, and maintaining the safety of tourists, reported Phuket News.

The control room will play a vital role in identifying “hidden persons or persons who illegally enter to commit crimes in the area”, as stated by Maj. Gen. Saksira, who said the centre creates confidence in safety and stability for Phuket Province and Thailand.

Maj. Gen. Saksira concluded by asserting readiness to adhere to the policies of the Royal Thai Police, to implement safety measures for both Thai and foreign tourists, and to build confidence in their preparedness to accommodate the anticipated increase in tourist numbers due to urgent tourism stimulus measures.

