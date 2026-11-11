Phuket woman beaten unconscious in petrol station toilet, 60,000 baht taken

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 3:44 PM
1 minute read
Phuket woman beaten unconscious in petrol station toilet, 60,000 baht taken
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai woman reported being assaulted and robbed inside a women’s toilet at a petrol station in Kathu, Phuket, with nearly 60,000 baht belonging to her employer and around 2,000 baht of her own money stolen.

The woman, 27 year old Bee, filed a complaint at Kathu Police Station at around 4pm on Sunday, November 9, accompanied by a relative.

Bee said she was riding to work in Patong when she stopped at the petrol station to use the toilet. After leaving, she realised she forgot her phone and returned to retrieve it.

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She alleged that someone struck her on the head several times with an unidentified hard object as she entered the toilet. The attacker then covered her head and punched her in the face and around one eye.

Knocked unconscious and robbed in Phuket
Photo via DailyNews

Bee said the attacker tried to take her bag, but she resisted before eventually losing consciousness. She also recalled hearing at least two women speaking in an Indian language shortly before she blacked out. The cleaner reportedly found her in the toilet after she had been in there for over two hours.

The losses reportedly included nearly 60,000 baht that her employer had given her to deposit at a bank, as well as approximately 2,000 baht of her own.

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A cleaner at the petrol station told news agencies that she noticed a motorcycle parked outside the women’s toilets for longer than usual. She also found one of the toilet cubicles locked and became concerned about the person inside.

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Thai woman claims attack and robbery in Phuket petrol station
Photo via Workpoint News

After obtaining a key from management, the cleaner opened the cubicle and found Bee curled up on the floor near a bin. Staff then called an ambulance from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation’s Kathu branch.

Bee regained consciousness while being taken to hospital. She reportedly continued to experience pain in her head and around one eye.

Police asked the petrol station to provide CCTV footage showing people entering and leaving the women’s toilets around the time of the alleged attack. Officers are reviewing the footage as part of their investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 3:44 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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