Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law

A woman was arrested after allegedly beheading her mother-in-law with a kitchen knife following an argument at their home in Phuket yesterday, August 1.

Police were called to the property in Chalong, Mueang district, at around 9.25am after neighbours reported the killing.

The victim, 74 year old Chantra, was found dead inside the house. The accused, identified as 36 year old Sri, was found in the bathroom after neighbours restrained her before police arrived.

Police believe the two women argued while alone in the house before Sri allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and beheaded her mother-in-law.

Sri was arrested at the scene and taken to Chalong Police Station for further questioning before being charged with murder. Chantra’s body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said the accused’s husband, who is also the victim’s son, had left for work shortly before the incident, leaving the two women alone in the house.

He told investigators the couple had lived together for more than a decade and that Sri had cared for her mother-in-law by helping with her daily needs. He also said she had been receiving treatment for a psychiatric condition since 2016.

The first witness at the scene, 34 year old Thapanee, said she was riding past the house when she noticed the elderly woman lying near the doorway. Thinking the victim had collapsed, she went to alert relatives before returning and noticing blood, prompting neighbours to contact the police.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate the motive and have not yet determined what triggered the attack.

Elsewhere, a 73 year old woman was found murdered at her home in Ayutthaya. A 44 year old suspect later confessed, telling police he entered the house at night before assaulting and suffocating the victim with a pillow.