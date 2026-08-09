Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

Police arrested a woman in Phuket on August 7 for allegedly selling unapproved weight loss pens online without a licence. The arrest followed complaints from residents about products being sold from a rented room in Mueang district.

Investigators from Phuket City Police Station joined officials from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office in searching the rented room in Soi King Kaeo, Mueang district, Phuket.

During the operation, officers arrested a 25 year old woman identified as Ploy and seized four sets of Peptide weight loss products.

Each set contained one 10mg vial of Tirzepatide, a weight loss and diabetes injection, one vial of BAC WATER for mixing the drug, four 0.5cc syringes, one 3cc syringe and one clear plastic box. Officers also seized 12 additional 0.5cc syringes and one iPhone 16 Pro.

Matichon reported that the investigation began after Phuket City Police Station received complaints from residents alleging that slimming products were being secretly sold online from a rented room.

Investigators subsequently gathered evidence, obtained approval for a search warrant and inspected the property, where they arrested the woman and seized the products.

Police initially charged Ploy under the Drug Act B.E. 2510 (1967) with producing or selling modern medicines without a licence and selling drugs that had not been registered.

The woman and the seized items were transferred to investigators at Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Customs officers arrested a Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport after finding 137 packages of Tirzepatide that had allegedly not gone through customs procedures, with the seized weight loss injections valued at more than 2.13 million baht (around US$65,000).