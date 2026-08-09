Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 10:34 AM
1 minute read
Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Hotnews

Police arrested a woman in Phuket on August 7 for allegedly selling unapproved weight loss pens online without a licence. The arrest followed complaints from residents about products being sold from a rented room in Mueang district.

Investigators from Phuket City Police Station joined officials from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office in searching the rented room in Soi King Kaeo, Mueang district, Phuket.

During the operation, officers arrested a 25 year old woman identified as Ploy and seized four sets of Peptide weight loss products.

Police arrested a 25 year old woman in Phuket after weight loss pens without Thai FDA approval were allegedly sold online.
Photo via Phuket Hotnews

Each set contained one 10mg vial of Tirzepatide, a weight loss and diabetes injection, one vial of BAC WATER for mixing the drug, four 0.5cc syringes, one 3cc syringe and one clear plastic box. Officers also seized 12 additional 0.5cc syringes and one iPhone 16 Pro.

Matichon reported that the investigation began after Phuket City Police Station received complaints from residents alleging that slimming products were being secretly sold online from a rented room.

Investigators subsequently gathered evidence, obtained approval for a search warrant and inspected the property, where they arrested the woman and seized the products.

Police arrested a 25 year old woman in Phuket after weight loss pens without Thai FDA approval were allegedly sold online.
Photo via Phuket Hotnews

Police initially charged Ploy under the Drug Act B.E. 2510 (1967) with producing or selling modern medicines without a licence and selling drugs that had not been registered.

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The woman and the seized items were transferred to investigators at Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Customs officers arrested a Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport after finding 137 packages of Tirzepatide that had allegedly not gone through customs procedures, with the seized weight loss injections valued at more than 2.13 million baht (around US$65,000).

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 10:34 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.