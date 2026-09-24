Phuket woman arrested for pawning rental cars online

A woman has been arrested in Phuket for allegedly pawning off rental cars; police said she obtained around 300,000 baht from two vehicles rented in Phuket and Bangkok before both companies managed to recover their cars.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the suspect at a condominium car park in Kathu district on September 22.

The woman, identified only as 31 year old Radawarin, was wanted under two arrest warrants. Phuket Provincial Court issued one on July 16, while North Bangkok District Court issued the other on July 1.

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The warrants relate to allegations of theft committed jointly by two or more people and joint document forgery.

According to investigators, Radawarin contacted vehicle rental companies through online pages and completed the usual rental procedures, including signing agreements and paying deposits.

Police alleged that after collecting the vehicles, she used online car-pawning services to obtain cash without informing or obtaining permission from their owners.

Investigators identified at least two incidents involving rental companies in Phuket and Bangkok. The vehicles were allegedly pawned for a combined amount of approximately 300,000 baht.

Both companies eventually located and recovered their cars, but police continued investigating the case and searching for the suspect. Their inquiries ultimately led them to the condominium in Kathu, where she was arrested.

During questioning, Radawarin reportedly confessed to the allegations and told investigators that she had been experiencing serious financial difficulties.

According to police, she said she had intended to use the money obtained from pawning the vehicles to address her cash-flow problems but was unable to redeem either car before the agreed deadlines.

Following her arrest, Crime Suppression Division officers transferred Radawarin to investigators at Thalang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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