Phuket woman admits inventing petrol station robbery to cover up her wrongdoing

A Thai woman confessed to spending nearly 60,000 baht belonging to her employer and fabricating a robbery at a petrol station in Phuket to cover up the missing money.

The woman, 27 year old Ausma, initially filed a complaint at Kathu Police Station on November 11, accompanied by her 22 year old sister, Nurhuda. She claimed that she had been assaulted and robbed inside a petrol station toilet in the Kathu area.

Ausma told police that around 2,000 baht of her own money and nearly 60,000 baht belonging to her employer had been stolen. She said her employer had given her the money to deposit at a bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also claimed that she heard people speaking before losing consciousness and believed they were Indian nationals. According to her account, she remained unconscious inside the toilet for more than two hours before a cleaner found her.

Police investigated the scene, collected evidence and reviewed CCTV footage from the petrol station. However, officers reportedly found no suspicious activity or anyone matching the description provided by Ausma.

Police said inconsistencies between her account and the evidence prompted them to summon her for further questioning.

After approximately four hours of questioning, Ausma reportedly confessed that she had spent all of her employer’s money on herself and invented the robbery to avoid responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police initially charged her with making a false police report. The reported penalty is up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains unclear whether Ausma’s employer has filed a separate complaint over the missing money or whether she faces additional charges.

Similar cases involving fabricated robbery reports have been reported in Thailand. In May, a woman in Nong Bua Lamphu admitted staging a robbery at her home after selling gold jewellery to fund gambling. She reportedly paid her grandson 2,000 baht to pretend to be the thief.

Last year, a woman in Pattaya admitted inventing a knife-point robbery to explain money and a ring she had lost, including 30,000 baht belonging to her foreign boyfriend.

Similar news