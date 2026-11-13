Phuket waste crisis eases as landfill partially reopens

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read
Phuket waste crisis eases as landfill partially reopens
Photo via Phuket Municipality

Phuket’s main waste disposal centre has partially reopened after an overflowing landfill forced it to stop accepting rubbish on November 8. Officials expect the facility to resume full operations next week.

Phuket City Municipality announced the partial reopening on November 12, following a meeting chaired by Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom to address the island’s growing waste problem.

Phuket City Mayor Supachok Laongphet said the landfill had been struggling with accumulated rubbish for years as waste volumes continued to rise following the Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waste disposal and landfill expansion projects are more than a year behind schedule due to regulatory hurdles, complaints, appeals and lawsuits. Limited machinery and heavy rain have also disrupted work at the site.

The landfill stopped accepting rubbish on November 8 after trucks from several local administrations dumped waste that blocked access roads.

The Phuket landfill has reopened to some rubbish deliveries after trucks blocked access roads, with full acceptance expected next week.
Photo via Phuket Municipality

The incinerator continued operating throughout the closure, with rubbish being delivered for incineration at night. Workers have also been clearing and preparing landfill space to accommodate incoming waste.

The municipality has now eased restrictions to allow some rubbish deliveries to resume while work continues to improve the dumping area. Supachok expects the centre to return to full capacity next week.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The waste crisis has also renewed calls for better rubbish separation across the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supachok urged Phuket’s other 19 local administrations to follow the municipality’s example of collecting organic and general waste separately in Talat Nuea and Talat Yai, noting that organic waste accounts for more than 60% of rubbish entering the disposal centre.

During the November 12 meeting, Governor Chotnarin introduced five measures to address the problem and prevent another closure.

The Phuket landfill has reopened to some rubbish deliveries after trucks blocked access roads, with full acceptance expected next week.
Photo via Phuket Municipality

The first focuses on resolving legal, procurement and administrative obstacles delaying landfill improvements, with Phuket City Municipality instructed to identify the problems and work towards solutions under Department of Local Administration guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second calls for tighter control of rubbish trucks entering and leaving the centre, alongside clearer rules on the types of waste accepted, particularly bulky items and materials that do not meet disposal requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also instructed officials to involve police if anyone illegally dumps rubbish, threatens staff or obstructs operations at the centre.

A third measure requires Phuket’s provincial natural resources and environment office to provide environmental impact information, advise local administrations and residents, and prepare maps of landfill locations alongside monitoring and prevention measures.

The Phuket landfill has reopened to some rubbish deliveries after trucks blocked access roads, with full acceptance expected next week.
Photo via Phuket Municipality

The fourth requires all 19 local administrations to improve waste separation at households, communities, hotels, restaurants and businesses.

This includes separating general, organic and recyclable rubbish, using suitable bags or containers and reducing moisture before disposal to improve incineration efficiency and reduce accumulated waste, odours and disease-carrying pests.

The final measure sets out short-, medium- and long-term improvements, involving local administrations, provincial offices and district officials.

Immediate priorities include restoring waste deliveries and improving traffic management at the centre. Longer-term work will focus on expanding disposal capacity, improving waste separation and developing a more comprehensive treatment system.

Officials also plan to introduce incentives for those who separate rubbish effectively.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Foreign booking sites face Thai airfare caps after Chiang Mai fare spike Chiang Mai News

Foreign booking sites face Thai airfare caps after Chiang Mai fare spike

6 minutes ago
Swedish fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya after 352-day overstay Pattaya News

Swedish fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya after 352-day overstay

35 minutes ago
Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent Bangkok News

Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent

51 minutes ago
1 of 6 missing fuel tanker crew members rescued by local fishing boat Eastern Thailand News

1 of 6 missing fuel tanker crew members rescued by local fishing boat

1 hour ago
Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene Thailand News

Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene

2 hours ago
Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle Crime News

Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle

4 hours ago
Prosecutors drop gambling and secret society charges against Inspector Sua Crime News

Prosecutors drop gambling and secret society charges against Inspector Sua

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute Crime News

Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute

4 hours ago
Thailand plans to ban power banks above 43,200mAh on all train systems Transport News

Thailand plans to ban power banks above 43,200mAh on all train systems

4 hours ago
Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay Crime News

Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay

5 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 15) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 15)

5 hours ago
South African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father Phuket News

South African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father

5 hours ago
10,000 year old rock paintings found in Khon Kaen Thailand News

10,000 year old rock paintings found in Khon Kaen

6 hours ago
DSI denies dropping Shuffle.com investigation linked to Thai MP&#8217;s husband Crime News

DSI denies dropping Shuffle.com investigation linked to Thai MP’s husband

6 hours ago
Thailand’s flag carrier slips into the red amid fuel cost crisis Business News

Thailand’s flag carrier slips into the red amid fuel cost crisis

6 hours ago
British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid Pattaya News

British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces

9 hours ago
Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store Bangkok News

Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store

22 hours ago
Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste Thailand News

Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste

22 hours ago
Burj Khalifa developer plans US billion Bangkok project, eyes world&#8217;s tallest tower Business News

Burj Khalifa developer plans US$5 billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

23 hours ago
Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases Business News

Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases

23 hours ago
Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know Things To Do

Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown

24 hours ago
Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call Crime News

Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleSouth African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father