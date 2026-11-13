Phuket waste crisis eases as landfill partially reopens

Phuket’s main waste disposal centre has partially reopened after an overflowing landfill forced it to stop accepting rubbish on November 8. Officials expect the facility to resume full operations next week.

Phuket City Municipality announced the partial reopening on November 12, following a meeting chaired by Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom to address the island’s growing waste problem.

Phuket City Mayor Supachok Laongphet said the landfill had been struggling with accumulated rubbish for years as waste volumes continued to rise following the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Waste disposal and landfill expansion projects are more than a year behind schedule due to regulatory hurdles, complaints, appeals and lawsuits. Limited machinery and heavy rain have also disrupted work at the site.

The landfill stopped accepting rubbish on November 8 after trucks from several local administrations dumped waste that blocked access roads.

The incinerator continued operating throughout the closure, with rubbish being delivered for incineration at night. Workers have also been clearing and preparing landfill space to accommodate incoming waste.

The municipality has now eased restrictions to allow some rubbish deliveries to resume while work continues to improve the dumping area. Supachok expects the centre to return to full capacity next week.

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The waste crisis has also renewed calls for better rubbish separation across the island.

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Supachok urged Phuket’s other 19 local administrations to follow the municipality’s example of collecting organic and general waste separately in Talat Nuea and Talat Yai, noting that organic waste accounts for more than 60% of rubbish entering the disposal centre.

During the November 12 meeting, Governor Chotnarin introduced five measures to address the problem and prevent another closure.

The first focuses on resolving legal, procurement and administrative obstacles delaying landfill improvements, with Phuket City Municipality instructed to identify the problems and work towards solutions under Department of Local Administration guidelines.

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The second calls for tighter control of rubbish trucks entering and leaving the centre, alongside clearer rules on the types of waste accepted, particularly bulky items and materials that do not meet disposal requirements.

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The governor also instructed officials to involve police if anyone illegally dumps rubbish, threatens staff or obstructs operations at the centre.

A third measure requires Phuket’s provincial natural resources and environment office to provide environmental impact information, advise local administrations and residents, and prepare maps of landfill locations alongside monitoring and prevention measures.

The fourth requires all 19 local administrations to improve waste separation at households, communities, hotels, restaurants and businesses.

This includes separating general, organic and recyclable rubbish, using suitable bags or containers and reducing moisture before disposal to improve incineration efficiency and reduce accumulated waste, odours and disease-carrying pests.

The final measure sets out short-, medium- and long-term improvements, involving local administrations, provincial offices and district officials.

Immediate priorities include restoring waste deliveries and improving traffic management at the centre. Longer-term work will focus on expanding disposal capacity, improving waste separation and developing a more comprehensive treatment system.

Officials also plan to introduce incentives for those who separate rubbish effectively.

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