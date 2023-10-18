Phuket Vegetarian Festival thrives with cultural rituals and street processions

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub.

The streets of Phuket town were buzzing with spiritual energy earlier today as the Phuket Vegetarian Festival entered its fourth day and the third day of street processions. Devotees and Mah song spirit mediums from the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong led the procession, showcasing a blend of Chinese culture and local traditions.

The Samkong Shrine, one of the most frequented Chinese shrines in Phuket Town, is known for its long-standing participation in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. The procession left the shrine at 7.09am, taking its route towards Saphan Hin. Here, more ceremonies and rituals were performed, before the crowd returned to the shrine on Yaowarat Road, reported The Phuket News.

Today’s event wasn’t exclusive to Samkong Shrine, six other shrines also conducted their street processions. These included Thee Gong Tua Shrine in Phuket Town, Sam Sian Tong Shrine in Chalong, Guan Yu Shrine in Ban Nabon, Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine in Baan Ya, Tai Houd Tong Shrine on Surin Beach, and Bu Seng Tong Shrine in Baan Kian.

The momentum of these street processions during the festival is set to continue into tomorrow, with eight more shrines slated to take their turn on the streets.

These are Bangjo Shrine in Srisoonthorn at 6.09am; Ban Tha Rue Shrine, south of the Heroines Monument at 6.09am; Jeng Ong Shrine, near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town at 6.30am; Tai Seng Oud Jor in Chalong at 7am; Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine in Baan Pasak at 7.15am; Hok Ong Tong Shrine in Chalong at 7.30am; Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai at 3pm; and finally, Sapam Shrine at 6.45pm.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a grand spectacle of Chinese culture, witnessed another round of street processions yesterday. Despite the heavy downpour, the processions, featuring devotees from the Sapam Shrine and the Bang Khu Shrine, kicked off with fervour. These processions were a part of the ongoing celebrations which have taken the streets of Phuket by storm. To read more click HERE

