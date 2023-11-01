Phuket Veg Fest food frenzy turns rancid: Sacred shrines face hygiene havoc

Photo courtesy of Phuket News.

A shocking revelation unfolded as revered Phuket Veg Fest food shrines were found in breach of food hygiene standards. This news has undoubtedly rocked the faith of the local Thai community and tourists alike who flock to these places of worship and food consumption, particularly during festivals.

The local authorities are yet to comment on the situation and the measures that will be taken to rectify these hygiene issues.

The new year will usher in a new rule for Thailand’s nightlife lovers. Bars and clubs across the country will now close their doors at 4am, marking a significant change in the nation’s nocturnal culture.

The government’s decision is seen as an attempt to curb the escalating incidents of untoward occurrences related to late-night revelry. However, the impact this new rule will have on the country’s vibrant party scene remains to be seen.

In an exciting development for shopaholics and food enthusiasts, certain streets of Thailand will transform into Chartered Walking Street markets.

These pedestrian-friendly markets will offer a wide array of goods and culinary delights, promising a unique shopping experience. Specific areas and streets designated for these markets are yet to be confirmed by the local authorities.

The streets of Phuket town were buzzing with spiritual energy throughout the Phuket Vegetarian Festival which kicked off on October 15 and ended October 24. Devotees and Mah song spirit mediums from the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong led a procession, showcasing a blend of Chinese culture and local traditions. Read more about this story HERE.

In related Phuket news, in a bid to give the island its tourism sector a much-needed boost, the Thai government is planning to waive visa requirements for travellers from Taiwan and India.

This move is seen as a strategic step towards attracting more tourists from these regions, particularly in the wake of the global travel industry’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The exact timeline for the implementation of this new policy is yet to be announced.

