Blue Flag market unveiled by Phuket to combat rising costs

Tiwat Seedokbuab, courtesy of PPAO

Phuket is preparing to host a monthly special market dubbed the “Blue Flag.” The market is hoped to bring an economic lifeline to the less affluent residents of the city as they struggle with the inflating prices of common household essentials.

The Phuket Provincial Commerce Office has taken the initiative of kick-starting the Blue Flag market beginning from the first week of August, with plans to run it every month until December. The market will be hosted right in front of the old Provincial Hall on Narisorn Road in central Phuket Town.

The Deputy President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), Tiwat Seedokbuab, unveiled the Blue Flag market event yesterday during a meeting at their headquarters. The key goal of the Blue Flag market is to offer consumer products at reasonable prices from August to December to ease the burden of living costs.

Alongside him were representatives from other participating entities, such as Phuket Commerce Office policy specialist Pathumporn Yamkerd, and representatives from different public departments and the private sector, reported Phuket News.

In her address, Pathumporn described how the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office has joined forces with the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization and CPF Trading Co Ltd to launch a series of activities. She highlighted the dire need for such an initiative.

“The price of consumer goods has increased. As a result, the cost of living for people is also higher. [The market] will provide an opportunity for people to obtain products at a more affordable cost than the prevailing market rates.”

A range of products will be readily available at the Blue Flag market. This includes packaged meat products, eggs, vegetable oil, fresh vegetables, fruits, and locally cultivated agricultural products.

The escalating burden of household debt has become a major source of concern for the residents of Thailand. Recently, reports have emerged indicating that these debts have reached a 15-year high, amplifying worries amid an uncertain economic outlook. A recent survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) indicated an 11.5% increase in household debt from last year, marking this year as having the highest rate of debt in 15 years.