Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 10:36 AM
370 1 minute read
Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย - Thaipolice

A female immigration officer disguised herself as a maid to help arrest a Frenchman wanted under an Interpol Red Notice at a hotel in Phuket on July 3.

The operation began after the Belgian Embassy in Thailand requested assistance from Thailand’s Immigration Bureau in locating 29 year old French national Chir, who is wanted by authorities in Luxembourg.

According to immigration officials, the Frenchman is wanted for offences linked to a criminal organisation, including money laundering, kidnapping, unlawful detention, hostage taking, armed robbery, extortion and blackmail.

Authorities said Chir travelled to Thailand after leaving Luxembourg, prompting the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice. Investigators tracked him to a hotel in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district before determining that he had moved to a hotel in Patong, Phuket.

Police poses as maid to arrest French Interpol fugitive
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice

To confirm the suspect’s identity without raising suspicion, a female officer from Phuket Immigration posed as a hotel maid and carried out cleaning duties outside the room where the man was staying.

After officers had identified the suspect, an undercover officer and a support team arrested the accused when he left his room on July 3.

Immigration officials said the man’s visa was revoked following his arrest. He is being held by the Immigration Bureau while awaiting deportation and further legal proceedings in Luxembourg.

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Several operations involving foreign fugitives in Thailand were reported recently. On Tuesday, July 7, immigration officers arrested a South Korean national in Bangkok who was also wanted under an Interpol Red Notice in connection with a drug trafficking network.

Frenchman arrested in Phuket hotel
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

In another case on June 30, police arrested a Finnish man wanted by Interpol over fraud, tax evasion and false accounting offences that reportedly caused losses exceeding 4 million baht.

Earlier in June, a South Korean fraud suspect was arrested in Bangkok after allegedly overstaying his visa by more than nine months. Investigators accused him of defrauding a partner and colleagues, causing reported losses of more than 962 million won, or about 20 million baht.

In April, Thai authorities arrested two Kyrgyz nationals at a hotel in Phuket after Interpol identified them as suspects in alleged offences including kidnapping, unlawful detention, fatal assault and murder in Kyrgyzstan.

French national wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket hotel
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 10:36 AM
370 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.