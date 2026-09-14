Phuket tunnel would cut Patong drive from 30 minutes to five

A 3.98km link under Khao Nak Kerd would cut a 30-minute drive to Patong beach to about five minutes. This would happen if ministers approve it in December.

Thailand’s expressway authority expects the Cabinet to decide in December on a 16.8bn baht tunnel expressway linking Kathu and Patong in Phuket. This comes after trimming both the tunnel and the tolls to bring costs down.

The 3.98km route would replace the steep, accident-prone road over the hills that separates Patong, the island’s busiest beach resort, from Kathu and the rest of Phuket. The journey now takes about 30 minutes; the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) says it would take about five.

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EXAT had submitted the project to the Transport Ministry, which is gathering comments from other agencies before it goes to ministers.

Starting on the Patong side at Phra Metta Road, the expressway would rise over Phisit Karanee Road for about 0.9km. Then it would run 1.85km through a tunnel under Khao Nak Kerd. On the Kathu side, an elevated section of about 1.23km would join Phra Baromi Road.

At about 14m wide, the tunnel would be the largest in Thailand. EXAT narrowed it from about 17m because of higher fuel and materials costs and geological findings, trimming the shoulders along the lines of tunnel designs in Japan and South Korea.

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It would carry four lanes, two for cars and two for motorcycles, separated by barriers. Surachet said it would be the first tunnel in the country to take both.

EXAT has cut the proposed tolls by half or more. Motorcycles would pay 10 baht instead of 15, cars 20 baht instead of 40, six- to ten-wheel vehicles 40 baht instead of 85, and larger vehicles 60 baht instead of 125.

EXAT expects 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles a day in the first year, including motorcycles. This would generate about 960,000 baht a day in tolls.

The project’s financial rate of return is put at 1.81%, against borrowing costs of 4% to 5%, with a payback period of more than 20 years. Surachet said that was normal for infrastructure. He added that the aim was to ease traffic and cut accidents rather than maximise profit. The economic rate of return is estimated at 19.47%.

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Of the 16.8bn baht cost, about 5.8bn baht is for land, which is 99.43% acquired, and about 11bn baht for construction and supervision. EXAT would build the civil works itself and bring in a private partner to operate and maintain the route.

EXAT is discussing an infrastructure fund with the State Enterprise Policy Office. The plan is to use toll revenue from the Bang Phli-Suk Sawat section of the Kanchanaphisek expressway near Bangkok, which earns about 2.6bn baht a year. Of this, roughly 1bn baht a year would go into the fund. Meanwhile, EXAT’s total revenue is about 14bn baht a year.

The fund could be set up in early 2027 if the Cabinet approves the first phase.

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Timeline

If ministers agree in December, EXAT would spend about three months drafting tender documents, to be ready by April 2027, and expects to select a contractor around the third quarter of that year. Bids would be open to joint ventures, but a Thai contractor with tunnelling experience would have to lead.

Construction would start in October 2027 and take four years, with opening targeted for October 2031.

Phase two

The tunnel is the first stage of a 34.6km, 84.2bn baht Phuket expressway. The second phase is a 30.62km route linking Mueang Mai near the airport with Koh Kaew and Kathu. It is estimated at 67.5bn baht, of which 29.5bn baht is land and 37.9bn baht construction.

Detailed design is due to finish in January 2027, with Cabinet approval sought later that year. EXAT is seeking Royal Forest Department permission to use forest land along the route. Furthermore, it aims to open both phases together in October 2031.

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Surachet acknowledged the second phase was a harder sell financially, as rising construction costs meant returns might not cover borrowing, but said EXAT was still trying to cut the budget without compromising safety.

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