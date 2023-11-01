Phuket drivers protest against new baht bus service threatening livelihoods

Photo: Patong Municipality.

Around 50 tuk tuk and taxi drivers swarmed the Patong Municipality offices in Phuket yesterday to express their discontent about a proposed baht bus circular service that could potentially disrupt their livelihoods. Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, along with other officials, received the formal complaint as the officers of the Patong Police maintained order.

The complaint predicted a significant impact on the livelihoods of public transport service professionals in the Patong Municipality area if the project were to proceed.

Mayor Chalermsak expressed his understanding of the situation, promising to serve as a mediator and coordinate with the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO), which is already processing applications for the new baht bus service.

Mayor Chalermsak expressed concern over the lack of communication from the Phuket Provincial Transport Office regarding the project.

He also highlighted the already high number of vehicles for hire in the Patong area, cautioning that this new project could exacerbate the situation.

Chalermpong Saengdee, Member of Parliament for Phuket District 2, was also present at the demonstration. Saichol Nuchet, a representative of the taxi operators of the Khok Makham community in Patong, had asked him to attend. The drivers informed him that the new service would jeopardize the jobs of around 200 tuk tuk and taxi drivers in Patong.

The formal complaint requested the Phuket Land Transport Office to halt any progress on the baht bus service. Chalermpong echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the potential damage to the livelihoods of at least 200 public transport drivers in the Patong Municipality area.

The PLTO recently posted three notices, all of which announced that they were accepting applications for three separate bus services. Two of these services were circular routes in Patong, while the third was a long-standing bus service between the old bus station on Phang Nga Road in Phuket Town and Patong. The fare for these services was announced to be 40 baht.

However, PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan has not provided any explanation for the delay in announcing these services, nor for the notices being posted more than two months after the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Control Committee approved the new services.

Patong Municipality had not issued any notices regarding these new services, and it appears they received no notification from the PLTO. Meanwhile, applications for the new baht bus services in Patong must be received by the PLTO by November 28, reported Phuket News.

