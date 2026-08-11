Israeli family allegedly threatens and attempts to attack Phuket tuk tuk driver

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 3:50 PM
2 minutes read
Israeli family allegedly threatens and attempts to attack Phuket tuk tuk driver | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Phuket tuk tuk driver said an Israeli family used vulgar language, threatened him and attempted to attack him with a concrete slab after he refused to allow them to join a trip booked by Australian passengers.

The driver shared footage of the confrontation on social media, which was later reposted by the Phuket Times Facebook page. The video subsequently attracted widespread attention online.

The footage showed five members of an Israeli family standing beside a tuk tuk on the roadside. One family member could be heard repeatedly using an expletive, while the driver responded that he did not want passengers behaving in that manner before leaving the scene.

According to the driver’s account, the family initially approached him to ask about the fare for a tuk tuk journey. The two sides were unable to agree on a price, so the driver continued waiting for other passengers.

Israeli tourists accused of threatening tuk tuk driver and Australian couple
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

An Australian couple later arrived and booked the driver to take them to the Bangla area. The couple boarded the tuk tuk before the Israeli family returned and asked to join the same journey.

The driver said he refused the request and directed the family to another tuk tuk parked nearby. According to his account, the family became angry and an argument followed.

The driver further alleged that members of the family attempted to stop the Australian couple from travelling with him. He said he intervened to protect his passengers before the dispute continued.

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Phuket taxi driver confronts Israeli tourists
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

According to the driver, one member of the family then attempted to attack him with a concrete slab found beside the road. He said the man was unable to lift the slab because it was too heavy, and no physical assault took place. The member also spat on the road during the dispute.

The driver said he posted the footage because he strongly disapproved of the Israeli family’s behaviour. He added that he believed such conduct should not occur in Thailand’s tourist destinations.

The incident prompted criticism from social media users, although the dispute remains based on the driver’s account. There is no reports that the family responded publicly to the driver’s allegations.

Australian couple annoyed by Israeli family
Australian couple | Photo via Amarin TV

The driver has not disclosed whether he plans to report the incident to police or any tourism-related agency.

A separate incident involving Israeli tourists was reported in Bangkok on August 9. A Thai bodybuilder and his wife alleged that a group of Israeli tourists repeatedly banged on their hotel room door at around 4am as a prank and made loud noises.

The couple criticised the reported behaviour and called on Israeli tourists to behave appropriately while travelling. The bodybuilder also said that several of his followers had shared similar negative experiences involving Israeli nationals with him.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 3:50 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.