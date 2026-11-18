A foreign tourist confronted a Thai transwoman in Patong, Phuket, last night, November 17, after catching her stealing his wallet.

Phuket Times published a two-minute video of the incident today, November 18. The footage showed the transwoman, wearing a beige minidress, approaching several foreign pedestrians and attempting to hug or touch them. Tourists were seen moving away from her.

The video later showed a foreign man wearing a black T-shirt and white trousers confronting the transwoman and demanding the return of his wallet.

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A Thai taxi driver who witnessed the incident reportedly stepped in to help the tourist and prevent the transwoman from leaving the scene.

According to Phuket Times, the transwoman approached foreign tourists under the pretence of hugging them before taking opportunities to steal their wallets, cash or other valuables.

The page reported that she initially denied taking the wallet and refused to return it. However, she eventually apologised to the tourist and admitted to the alleged theft. Officers from Patong Police Station were called to the scene and arrested the suspect, according to the footage.

Phuket Times later reported that she had been taken to the police station for further legal proceedings. The value of the belongings stolen from the tourist has not been confirmed.

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However, an image shared by the page showed approximately 5,340 baht in cash being presented as evidence during the arrest.

The incident subsequently prompted online rumours that the suspect had been released shortly after her arrest. The claims attracted criticism from some social media users and residents, who expressed concern that she could repeat the alleged behaviour.

Some residents also argued that incidents involving tourists could damage Phuket’s tourism reputation and make international visitors question Thailand’s safety.

Police had not confirmed whether the suspect had been released or provided further details about the investigation, charges or possible punishment.

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