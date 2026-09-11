Tourist refuses to pay 40 baht fare, sticks out tongue at Phuket rider

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 11, 2026, 10:32 AM
1 minute read
Tourist refuses to pay 40 baht fare, sticks out tongue at Phuket rider | Thaiger

A video circulating on Thai social media shows a foreign tourist in Phuket sticking out his tongue at a motorcycle rider. The two were arguing over a 40 baht fare for a trip booked through a ride-hailing app.

A tourist, his face blurred, sticks out his tongue during a fare dispute with a motorcycle rider in Phuket
The tourist sticks out his tongue during the argument. Photo via Facebook

According to a Facebook post sharing the clip, the rider took the man to his destination as normal. When it came to paying, the passenger refused.

The post says the rider spent roughly an hour asking for the money and trying to reason with him. In the end, the man walked away without paying.

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The video’s Thai subtitles include swearing aimed at the man, and one line asks what he plans to do over just 40 baht. At one point the tourist sticks out his tongue. Another shot shows him walking off down the street as the rider looks on.

The tourist walks away down a Phuket street as the motorcycle rider looks on
The man walks off without paying, according to the post. Photo via Facebook

The man was not named in the post. It was not clear whether the rider, who was also not named, had reported the matter to police. The post did not say which app was used or when the ride took place.

The post said the clip had angered Thai social media users and Phuket residents. Its author argued that 40 baht may look small to a tourist, but for a rider it pays for fuel or a meal.

In August, a residents’ group called Protect Phuket asked Patong police for permission to stage a demonstration urging tourists to obey Thai law.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 11, 2026, 10:32 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
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