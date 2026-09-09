Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 3:15 PM
1 minute read
Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach | Thaiger
Photo via Phuket Times

A foreign tourist suffered a severe allergic reaction after being stung by a Portuguese man o’ war at Naithon Beach in Phuket, with lifeguards rushing to provide first aid before the tourist was taken to hospital.

The incident was reported today, September 9, after the Phuket Times Facebook page shared images from Naithon Beach in Sakhu subdistrict, Thalang district.

Images showed what appeared to be a Portuguese man o’ war placed inside a container, while the tourist had visible marks on the leg where contact had occurred. Lifeguards provided first aid before taking the tourist to hospital.

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A Portuguese man o’ war sting at a Phuket beach left a foreign tourist with a severe allergic reaction and needing hospital treatment.
Photo via Phuket Times

Lifeguards warned both Thai and foreign visitors to be cautious when entering the sea. Anyone who spots a Portuguese man o’ war or other venomous marine animal should avoid touching it with bare hands and alert lifeguards or other officials immediately.

According to San Paolo Hua Hin Hospital, anyone who comes into contact with a Portuguese man o’ war should remove remaining tentacles using an object such as a card, piece of paper or stick, without touching them directly.

A Portuguese man o’ war sting at a Phuket beach left a foreign tourist with a severe allergic reaction and needing hospital treatment.
Photo via Phuket Times

The affected area should not be rubbed, massaged or have any medication applied to it, as tiny venom-containing structures may remain on the skin even when tentacles are no longer visible. Pressure or rubbing can trigger them and worsen symptoms.

The hospital advises rinsing the area with seawater to help remove remaining tentacles. Fresh water should not be used because it can stimulate further venom discharge.

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A spray anaesthetic can be used to reduce pain where available, helping avoid rubbing the affected area. If none is available, ice can be applied gently to ease the pain.

A Portuguese man o’ war sting at a Phuket beach left a foreign tourist with a severe allergic reaction and needing hospital treatment.
Photo via Phuket Times

Anyone who develops severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing or loss of consciousness, should be taken to hospital immediately.

The hospital also advises people who want to avoid jellyfish encounters to consider avoiding the sea during the rainy season, when jellyfish are more commonly found and may appear in greater numbers.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 3:15 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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