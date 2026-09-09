Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach

A foreign tourist suffered a severe allergic reaction after being stung by a Portuguese man o’ war at Naithon Beach in Phuket, with lifeguards rushing to provide first aid before the tourist was taken to hospital.

The incident was reported today, September 9, after the Phuket Times Facebook page shared images from Naithon Beach in Sakhu subdistrict, Thalang district.

Images showed what appeared to be a Portuguese man o’ war placed inside a container, while the tourist had visible marks on the leg where contact had occurred. Lifeguards provided first aid before taking the tourist to hospital.

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Lifeguards warned both Thai and foreign visitors to be cautious when entering the sea. Anyone who spots a Portuguese man o’ war or other venomous marine animal should avoid touching it with bare hands and alert lifeguards or other officials immediately.

According to San Paolo Hua Hin Hospital, anyone who comes into contact with a Portuguese man o’ war should remove remaining tentacles using an object such as a card, piece of paper or stick, without touching them directly.

The affected area should not be rubbed, massaged or have any medication applied to it, as tiny venom-containing structures may remain on the skin even when tentacles are no longer visible. Pressure or rubbing can trigger them and worsen symptoms.

The hospital advises rinsing the area with seawater to help remove remaining tentacles. Fresh water should not be used because it can stimulate further venom discharge.

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A spray anaesthetic can be used to reduce pain where available, helping avoid rubbing the affected area. If none is available, ice can be applied gently to ease the pain.

Anyone who develops severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing or loss of consciousness, should be taken to hospital immediately.

The hospital also advises people who want to avoid jellyfish encounters to consider avoiding the sea during the rainy season, when jellyfish are more commonly found and may appear in greater numbers.

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