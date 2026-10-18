Man claiming to be tourist police in Phuket demands free meal

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 18, 2026, 3:44 PM
1 minute read
Man claiming to be tourist police in Phuket demands free meal
Photo via Facebook: แฉยับ ภูเก็ต

A man claiming to be a tourist police inspector in Phuket has drawn criticism online after allegedly demanding a free meal at a restaurant and arguing when the owner refused.

The Facebook page “แฉยับ ภูเก็ต” (Chae Yap Phuket) shared a video of the confrontation today, October 18, accusing the man of becoming angry after restaurant staff refused to serve him for free.

According to the post, the man claimed to hold the rank of inspector with the Phuket tourist police.

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The page also alleged that the man had previously visited several establishments without paying and that monthly payments were being demanded from nightlife venues in Mueang Phuket district.

A man claiming to be a tourist police inspector allegedly demanded a free meal at a Phuket restaurant and argued when the owner refused.
Photo via Facebook: แฉยับ ภูเก็ต

The man was reportedly drunk when he visited the restaurant. After the owner refused his request for free service, the confrontation shifted to questions about whether the establishment was operating beyond legally permitted hours.

The footage of the confrontation prompted heavy criticism from social media users.

One commenter wrote, “If you eat, you pay. We’re all adults.”

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Others questioned the man’s behaviour and criticised the possibility of a police officer using his position to demand special treatment.

Another commenter called for the incident to be featured on the Thai TV programme Hone Krasae, questioning whether the man would still dare to act so arrogantly if publicly confronted.

At the time of reporting, the man has not been publicly identified, and his position with the tourist police remains unconfirmed.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 18, 2026, 3:44 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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