Man claiming to be tourist police in Phuket demands free meal

A man claiming to be a tourist police inspector in Phuket has drawn criticism online after allegedly demanding a free meal at a restaurant and arguing when the owner refused.

The Facebook page “แฉยับ ภูเก็ต” (Chae Yap Phuket) shared a video of the confrontation today, October 18, accusing the man of becoming angry after restaurant staff refused to serve him for free.

According to the post, the man claimed to hold the rank of inspector with the Phuket tourist police.

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The page also alleged that the man had previously visited several establishments without paying and that monthly payments were being demanded from nightlife venues in Mueang Phuket district.

The man was reportedly drunk when he visited the restaurant. After the owner refused his request for free service, the confrontation shifted to questions about whether the establishment was operating beyond legally permitted hours.

The footage of the confrontation prompted heavy criticism from social media users.

One commenter wrote, “If you eat, you pay. We’re all adults.”

Others questioned the man’s behaviour and criticised the possibility of a police officer using his position to demand special treatment.

Another commenter called for the incident to be featured on the Thai TV programme Hone Krasae, questioning whether the man would still dare to act so arrogantly if publicly confronted.

At the time of reporting, the man has not been publicly identified, and his position with the tourist police remains unconfirmed.

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