Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025 boosting local economy

Picture courtesy of Phuket Times.

Phuket is set to host the Thailand Biennale 2025 festival next year, which is expected to inject fresh vitality into the island’s economy. The announcement was made by the local authorities and it has sparked a wave of anticipation among the residents and businesses alike.

Sophon Suwannarat, the Governor of Phuket, confirmed that the decision was taken by Sermsak Phongpanich, the Minister of Culture, to have Phuket host the Thailand Biennale 2025 festival. The announcement came last Thursday and has since been widely celebrated by the island’s community.

The governor, during a press conference at the Provincial Hall, was joined by Anchalee Vanich Thepbut, the President of the Phuket Art Association. The two officials echoed the sentiment that it would be an honour for the province to host the month-long festival. They highlighted the potential benefits the event could bring, such as stimulating tourism and creating local job opportunities.

The Thailand Biennale is a biannual international contemporary art exhibition initiated by the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, under the Ministry of Culture, Thailand. The 2025 event will mark the fourth edition of the festival, following successful events in Krabi (2018), Nakhon Ratchsima (2021), and Chiang Rai (2023).

The selection of host cities for the Biennale is a thoughtful process. The cities are chosen based on their potential to generate capital and their capacity to host high-profile events. The goal is to further the objective of promoting Thailand’s vibrant art scene on the international stage. The previous event in Chiang Rai, for instance, attracted over 245,000 attendees, both physically and virtually.

A committee of experts from the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture is tasked with assessing and selecting locations based on their suitability. The decision also factors in the presence of renowned artists from or residing in the respective province.

For the 2025 edition, other provinces were also under consideration, including Nakhon Sawan from the country’s northern region and Prachuap Khiri Khan from the central region. However, Phuket was ultimately chosen due to its rich natural history, unique culture, and worldwide recognition as a major international tourist hotspot.

Officials have confirmed that the necessary budget to organise the event will be provided by the Ministry of Culture, with further details expected to be disclosed in the coming days.