Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 3:22 PM
1 minute read
Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

A thief, who may have been posing as a foreigner, remains at large after stealing more than 600,000 baht from a currency exchange shop inside a shopping mall in Phuket on Sunday, July 19.

The owner of the exchange business in Phuket reported the theft to Wichit Police Station after an employee discovered the incident at about 9.30am on July 20. Staff arrived at the shop and found the safe open, with cash in several currencies missing.

CCTV footage showed the theft occurred between 9.13pm and 9.15pm on July 19, shortly before both the shop and the shopping centre closed. Staff initially believed the suspect was a foreign man.

The CCTV footage showed a person wearing a black jacket with white stripes, black shorts, a dark blue cap, glasses and a moustache. The suspect also appeared to be wearing rubber gloves.

Phuket money exchange shop theft
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

Investigators said the suspect moved directly to the safe without hesitation, suggesting prior knowledge of the shop’s layout.

Police said the stolen money totalled 627,083 baht, including 175,050 baht, 50 euros, 50,000 Russian rubles, US$11,700 and 1,000 Swiss francs.

Following further investigation, officers said they now believe the suspect may be a Thai national who disguised himself as a foreigner by wearing a brown fake moustache.

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Police added that the thief knew the safe’s access code, prompting investigators to examine whether the suspect had previously worked at the business or had access to someone familiar with the password.

Fake foreigner steals from Phuket money exchange shop
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

The owner, shareholders and employees have all been questioned as police continue investigating who had knowledge of the safe code. Police have not released any further updates on the investigation.

The case follows another currency exchange theft reported in Bangkok last year, when an Indian national was arrested after stealing 100,000 baht from a money exchange shop in Bang Rak district.

Police later recovered 50,000 baht from the suspect, who denied the allegation despite investigators saying they had sufficient evidence to file charges.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 3:22 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.