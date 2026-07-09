Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America’s Got Talent

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 5:06 PM
883 2 minutes read
Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America’s Got Talent
Photo via Instagram/ @neneroyalmusic

A 16 year old girl from Phuket earned four yeses from the judges on America’s Got Talent (AGT), taking another step towards her dream of becoming a world-class artist.

Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, better known by her stage name Nene Royal, has built a reputation as a street performer in Phuket. She regularly performs with her band, Ozone, at Naka Night Market, where the group plays rock music for both Thai and international visitors.

Performing for overseas tourists inspired Nene and her bandmates to cover songs by internationally recognised rock bands, helping them gain a loyal following among foreign audiences. Some visitors reportedly travelled to the market specifically to watch her perform live.

Nene Royal Phuket night market
Photo via Instagram/ @neneroyalmusic

According to Phuket Times, Nene has already received recognition for her musicianship. She finished as first runner-up in the 14th Overdrive Guitar Contest in 2023 and later became a featured artist for Enya Music.

Thai social media users also praised her vocal ability, guitar skills and stage confidence following reports of her achievements.

Nene recently introduced her talent to a global audience by performing Zombie by The Cranberries during her audition on AGT. Her performance, which featured both vocals and guitar, received four yeses from the judging panel.

During the audition, Nene said she had travelled to the competition with her father and described the AGT stage as the biggest audience she had ever performed before. She also revealed that she began teaching herself to play the guitar at the age of seven.

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Thai girl wins four yeses on America's Got Talent
Photo via Instagram/ @neneroyalmusic

Although she had already attracted a following among international visitors to Phuket, Nene was less well known in Thailand before her AGT appearance. Her audition has since generated widespread attention among Thai audiences.

Speaking to ThaiRath, Nene thanked supporters in Thailand for the encouragement she has received since her audition aired.

“I would like to thank all the Thai people who have always supported and cheered me on. I never thought that so many Thai people would show interest in me and give me so much encouragement after appearing on AGT.

People shared and liked my video. Thank you so much. Thank you to everyone in Thailand, thank you for your support.

My dream is to become a world-class artist, to tour, and to write songs for everyone to listen to. Thank you for following and supporting me. Thank you all so much.”

Nene Royal Phuket
Photo via Instagram/ @neneroyalmusic

The Facebook page Poetry of B*tch also highlighted the support Nene has received from her family, reporting that her father built a rehearsal room at their home in Phuket for her and her bandmates.

Her father told ThaiRath that he became emotional watching his daughter perform on one of the world’s biggest talent show stages. He said seeing her achieve the milestone made years of support worthwhile and encouraged both Thai and international audiences to continue cheering her on in the next round of the competition.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 5:06 PM
883 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.