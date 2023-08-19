Phuket tackles youth e-cigarette control through educational drive and policy reform

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket leadership convened yesterday with members of anti-tobacco organisations, reaching an agreement aimed at new control to limit e–cigarette access to young individuals across the island.

Yesterday’s gathering saw Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew meet with representatives from the Non-Smoking Campaign Foundation and the Phuket Smoke-Free News Centre Network. The meeting took place at the Royal Phuket City Hotel, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, marking an increased commitment to control measures related to tobacco and e-cigarettes within the Phuket Education Quality Development Project.

Veteran Professor Dr Prakit Vatheesatokkit, president of the Campaign for Non-Smoking Foundation and a recognised member of the National Tobacco Products Control Board, was alongside Governor Narong. Other key members present included Dr Niti Hethanurak, Deputy Director General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Chayanan Sitthibut, Director of the Tobacco Products Control Board Division, Chirawat Yusabai, Deputy Director of the Tobacco Products Control Board Division, and Chavala Phawaputanon Na Mahasarakham, Assistant Manager of the Campaign for Non-Smoking Foundation and the Phuket Smoke-Free News Centre Network.

A lecture was delivered by Dr Prakit and Dr Niti Hetanurak to the audience primarily comprised of local school administrators and government representatives. The talk centred around vital strategies for curbing and controlling what they termed as the “e-cigarette pandemic among youths.” The intention behind this plan is to help align Phuket with global standards on tobacco control and usage.

Moreover, the signing of the MoU promises to assist these goals by enlisting the support of all relevant governmental bodies in alignment with the mission to safeguard Thai individuals, especially children and youths, from addictive tobacco forms, including e-cigarettes. This mission hopes to be achieved by providing timely and accurate information about the possible risks.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, authorities are calling for a stringent ban on the sale of such products, demanding continuous scrutiny by law enforcement. This demand acknowledges the popularity of e-cigarettes among young folks and the pressing need to regulate and control their access.

Authorities are optimistic that the consent and collaboration of all sectors to this method will contribute positively to the national agenda as outlined by governmental policy on the safe access and use of e-cigarettes, reported The Phuket News.