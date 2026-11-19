A Phuket grocery shop owner was arrested for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes after complaints about students gathering outside the store to smoke and drink kratom yesterday, November 18.

The inspection took place at around 4.40pm in Talat Yai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, following complaints from residents about students gathering outside the store and causing a disturbance.

District officials, volunteer defence personnel and provincial education officers conducted the inspection together.

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They found 18 school and university students outside the shop and recorded their personal details. Their parents or guardians were contacted and informed of the situation to help prevent further problems.

Officers also searched the grocery shop and allegedly found cigarettes being sold illegally. The shop owner was arrested, and 58 packets of cigarettes were seized as evidence.

The suspect and seized items were handed over to Mueang Phuket Police Station for legal proceedings.

During the same inspection, officials found a nearby shop selling kratom drinks close to an educational institution.

They referred the matter to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to determine whether further action was necessary under the relevant laws.

Mueang Phuket district officials said inspections would continue in response to residents’ complaints, with a focus on reducing risky behaviour among young people and preventing illegal sales in the community.

Illegal cigarettes turn up in much larger quantities elsewhere. A raid on a house in Yarang district, Pattani, in August uncovered more than 2.45 million illegal cigarettes, three handguns with ammunition, and 18.76 million baht (approximately US$514,000) in cash.

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