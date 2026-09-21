Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 4:46 PM
1 minute read
Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road | Thaiger
Photo via Workpoint News

Phuket residents are calling for an investigation after smoke and a burning smell were reported coming from cracks in a road in Thalang district, raising concerns about possible risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Residents asked the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to inspect a road near Ban Lipon Intersection after smoke was seen rising through cracks in the road surface. People in the area reported smelling what they believed was burning electrical cable at the scene.

A Thai woman who runs a som tam stall nearby said she first noticed the smoke on the morning of September 20 while it was raining.

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She initially thought someone had dropped a cigarette on the road, but nobody was smoking in the area. The smoke had stopped by late morning.

Smoking road in Phuket
Photo via Workpoint News

The woman said the incident was frightening and claimed that no agency had visited the area to investigate or repair the road.

Residents suspect that an underground power cable could have short-circuited, although they said they could not confirm the source of the smoke.

The smoke was reportedly light, but residents said they were concerned after hearing intermittent popping sounds from beneath the road.

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They said the problem could involve an underground electrical line, a communications cable or another source.

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underground electric wire
Photo by Artphoto13 via Getty Images

Residents also said the junction carries heavy traffic and urged the electricity authority and other relevant agencies to inspect the area as soon as possible in case a fault beneath the road poses a risk to drivers or pedestrians.

At the time of reporting, the Provincial Electricity Authority and other relevant government agencies had not issued a statement about the incident. It also remained unclear whether smoke was still coming from the cracks or whether the problem had stopped.

A similar incident was reported in Bangkok in July, when residents near Wongwian Yai Roundabout and Prachathipok Road were evacuated after road subsidence and cracking following a water leak at a construction site for the MRT Purple Line South extension.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 4:46 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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