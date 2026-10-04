Phuket rider held over 3.69m baht thefts from foreigners’ homes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 4:26 PM
2 minutes read
Phuket rider held over 3.69m baht thefts from foreigners’ homes
Photo via Chalong Police Station

A delivery rider and amateur footballer has been arrested over the theft of more than 3.69 million baht in cash and property from two foreign residents’ homes in Phuket.

The 23 year old suspect, identified by the pseudonym A, was arrested at a checkpoint in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, while driving back into Phuket on October 2.

Police said both thefts were reported in Chalong on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first case, 12 items including a camera and accessories were stolen, with a total value of 387,788 baht.

In the second, about US$100,000 in cash was reported stolen. Police put the combined losses from the two homes at more than 3.69 million baht.

Police arrested a Phuket delivery rider accused of stealing cash and property worth over 3.69 million baht from two foreign residents’ homes.
Photo via Chalong Police Station

Investigators said the suspect worked as a delivery rider and had previously delivered food to both properties.

Police allege he used those visits to observe the homes and their access points before returning when nobody was present or when the properties were not securely locked.

Related Articles

After the thefts, the suspect allegedly exchanged some of the US dollars for baht in Patong and used part of the money to buy gold and cover personal expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrested a Phuket delivery rider accused of stealing cash and property worth over 3.69 million baht from two foreign residents’ homes.
Photo via Chalong Police Station

On October 1, investigators searched his accommodation and recovered several items, including a motorcycle allegedly used during the offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police then gathered evidence and obtained an arrest warrant from Phuket Provincial Court.

The following day, investigators learned that the suspect had driven to his home province of Trang and was heading back towards Phuket.

Officers coordinated a checkpoint operation on the route onto the island and stopped the vehicle.

Police arrested a Phuket delivery rider accused of stealing cash and property worth over 3.69 million baht from two foreign residents’ homes.
Photo via Chalong Police Station

A search recovered US$30,700 in cash, 75,150 baht, three baht-weight of gold, another one salung of gold, a camera, a drone and several other items.

Police later recovered additional property worth about 250,000 baht.

All 12 items stolen in the first case were recovered, while police have so far recovered more than 1.32 million baht in property from the second case.

During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly said the remaining money had been spent on football gambling and personal expenses.

Police are continuing legal proceedings and examining additional property linked to the case.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 4:26 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand Crime News

Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand

1 hour ago
Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught Thailand News

Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught

1 hour ago
Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat Crime News

Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat

2 hours ago
Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under Thailand News

Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under

2 hours ago
Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark Thailand News

Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark

2 hours ago
Atchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges Crime News

Atchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges

3 hours ago
AirAsia CEO admits cash squeeze but says airline is not closing Business News

AirAsia CEO admits cash squeeze but says airline is not closing

4 hours ago
Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok Thailand News

Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok

5 hours ago
100 year old former Dutch ambassador’s residence demolished Bangkok News

100 year old former Dutch ambassador’s residence demolished

6 hours ago
Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash Crime News

Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash

6 hours ago
300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business Thailand News

300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business

7 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 4 October: heavy rain in 32 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 4 October: heavy rain in 32 provinces, Bangkok showers

10 hours ago
Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night Thailand News

Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night

1 day ago
Bangkok to welcome America&#8217;s Got Talent winner Nene Royal Thailand News

Bangkok to welcome America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal

1 day ago
Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint Crime News

Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint

1 day ago
Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears Thailand News

Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears

1 day ago
Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October Thailand Weather Updates

Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October

1 day ago
Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households Thailand News

Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households

1 day ago
Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang Crime News

Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang

1 day ago
Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3 Thailand News

Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected Thailand News

Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected

2 days ago
Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago
2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation Pattaya News

2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleTwo US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel