Phuket rider held over 3.69m baht thefts from foreigners’ homes

A delivery rider and amateur footballer has been arrested over the theft of more than 3.69 million baht in cash and property from two foreign residents’ homes in Phuket.

The 23 year old suspect, identified by the pseudonym A, was arrested at a checkpoint in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, while driving back into Phuket on October 2.

Police said both thefts were reported in Chalong on September 30.

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In the first case, 12 items including a camera and accessories were stolen, with a total value of 387,788 baht.

In the second, about US$100,000 in cash was reported stolen. Police put the combined losses from the two homes at more than 3.69 million baht.

Investigators said the suspect worked as a delivery rider and had previously delivered food to both properties.

Police allege he used those visits to observe the homes and their access points before returning when nobody was present or when the properties were not securely locked.

After the thefts, the suspect allegedly exchanged some of the US dollars for baht in Patong and used part of the money to buy gold and cover personal expenses.

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On October 1, investigators searched his accommodation and recovered several items, including a motorcycle allegedly used during the offences.

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Police then gathered evidence and obtained an arrest warrant from Phuket Provincial Court.

The following day, investigators learned that the suspect had driven to his home province of Trang and was heading back towards Phuket.

Officers coordinated a checkpoint operation on the route onto the island and stopped the vehicle.

A search recovered US$30,700 in cash, 75,150 baht, three baht-weight of gold, another one salung of gold, a camera, a drone and several other items.

Police later recovered additional property worth about 250,000 baht.

All 12 items stolen in the first case were recovered, while police have so far recovered more than 1.32 million baht in property from the second case.

During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly said the remaining money had been spent on football gambling and personal expenses.

Police are continuing legal proceedings and examining additional property linked to the case.

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