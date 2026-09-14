Patong ride-hailing driver says foreigners drug her with chemical spray

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 3:21 PM
1 minute read
Patong ride-hailing driver says foreigners drug her with chemical spray | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Phuket ride-hailing driver was hospitalised after becoming dizzy, weak and short of breath while carrying four foreign passengers on Saturday, September 12. The driver suspected the passengers had drugged her.

The incident came to light after the Phuket Times Facebook page reported it yesterday, September 13. According to the page, the incident occurred at around 9pm during a ride along Patong Road.

The female driver picked up four foreign men, whom she described as Arab, from a hotel in the Patong area. During the journey, the passengers began talking to her and offered her a sweet that appeared to be candy. She declined the offer and continued driving.

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Foreign passengers suspected of drugging Thai ride-hailing driver
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The group then reportedly invited her to join them at an entertainment venue on Bangla Road. She declined again before shortly afterwards pulling over because she felt dizzy, had difficulty breathing and became weak.

The driver said she felt as though the group had sprayed something on her shortly before the symptoms began. She suspected that the passengers had attempted to drug her.

According to the Phuket Times report, tuk tuk drivers and other witnesses at the scene rushed to help the woman and took her to a hospital.

MGR Online reported that the four foreigners initially appeared to assist the driver before leaving the scene during the confusion.

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Witnesses suspected that the passengers may have drugged the driver to steal the gold necklace she was wearing.

Chemical spray
Photo by Cnv Studio via Canva

However, police had not confirmed this information, and initial reports did not state whether a police complaint had been filed. The substance that may have caused the driver’s symptoms has also not been identified.

A similar incident was reported at the beginning of this month involving a pharmacist who said a foreign man sprayed a chemical at him, causing dizziness, cold hands and feet, a rapid heartbeat and chest tightness.

The pharmacist reportedly chased the man away from his shop before seeking assistance from an emergency team at a nearby hospital. He was later reported to be safe, but there has been no further update on efforts to identify the foreign man.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 3:21 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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