Phuket residents urged to conserve water amid dry season

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

A water conservation plea has been issued to Phuket residents by Udomphon Kan, the Director of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), in an attempt to prevent shortages amid the ongoing dry season.

Udomphon Kan, while confident about the current water reserves, voiced his concerns about the diminishing water levels in the island’s three main reservoirs due to the progressing dry season. As per the latest report from the Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, Kathu’s Bang Wad Reservoir holds around 7.1 million cubic metres of water, which equates to roughly 69.6% of its full capacity.

Meanwhile, Srisoonthorn’s Bang Neow Dum Reservoir is approximately 73% full with 5.69 million cubic metres of water, and Chalong’s Klong Kata Reservoir is at 61.4% capacity with 2.54 million cubic metres of water, Udomphon said.

“We anticipate that the present water volume in all three reservoirs will suffice until April. Moreover, we have supplementary water sources from local tin mine ponds. However, we are continually exploring additional water sources as a contingency plan.”

Udomphon also appealed to the residents for their cooperation in using water economically and understanding its value.

“We ask for compliance with the government’s nine measures from the public relations to support us through the dry season.”

To provide water to any areas on the island experiencing a water supply shortage, DDPM-Phuket has prepared pumps, trucks, and personnel for deployment, according to Udomphon, reported The Phuket News.

In related news, Phuket’s enduring issues of water shortages, flooding, and inadequate wastewater management are set to be addressed by the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR). Surasri Kidtimonton, the secretary-general of ONWR, recently visited the province to track the progress of the water management plan and forest preservation initiatives around Kathu district’s natural water resources.