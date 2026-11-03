Phuket residents praise adult star Gattouz0 for helping flood victims

Foreign adult content creator Youssef Khelil, known online as Gattouz0, has received praise after donating food and supplies at a Phuket temple, following an earlier incident in which he helped motorists stranded during flooding.

Khelil, whom Thai netizens call “P’ Tao”, joined a merit-making ceremony at Wat Phithak Samanakit in Talat Yai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, on November 1.

During the event, he helped distribute rice, dried food and other essential items as part of a charitable food offering to support people in the community.

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His participation was highlighted by the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, November 3, following widespread attention over his earlier efforts to help motorists during flooding in Rawai.

The creator was among two foreign men featured in footage, showing them helping push a car that had stalled in floodwater.

The incident attracted attention online, with many Phuket residents praising the men for assisting people affected by the flooding.

According to Phuket Times, Khelil has also previously donated supplies to children’s welfare facilities and communities across Phuket.

His latest charitable activities prompted further positive reactions on social media, with netizens praising his willingness to help others.

One commenter wrote, “When I grow up, I want to be like him,” while another thanked him for helping Thai people.

Others praised his generosity despite differing opinions about his work as an adult content creator, with one commenting that he appeared to have developed a fondness for Thailand and might stay for a long time.

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