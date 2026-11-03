Phuket residents praise adult star Gattouz0 for helping flood victims

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 5:27 PM
1 minute read
Phuket residents praise adult star Gattouz0 for helping flood victims
Photo via Instagram: poopoo_nong

Foreign adult content creator Youssef Khelil, known online as Gattouz0, has received praise after donating food and supplies at a Phuket temple, following an earlier incident in which he helped motorists stranded during flooding.

Khelil, whom Thai netizens call “P’ Tao”, joined a merit-making ceremony at Wat Phithak Samanakit in Talat Yai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, on November 1.

During the event, he helped distribute rice, dried food and other essential items as part of a charitable food offering to support people in the community.

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Phuket residents praise adult content creator Gattouz0 after he helped push a car through floodwater and donated supplies at a temple.
Photo via Instagram: poopoo_nong

His participation was highlighted by the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, November 3, following widespread attention over his earlier efforts to help motorists during flooding in Rawai.

The creator was among two foreign men featured in footage, showing them helping push a car that had stalled in floodwater.

The incident attracted attention online, with many Phuket residents praising the men for assisting people affected by the flooding.

Phuket residents praise adult content creator Gattouz0 after he helped push a car through floodwater and donated supplies at a temple.
Photo via TikTok: @manchu__21

According to Phuket Times, Khelil has also previously donated supplies to children’s welfare facilities and communities across Phuket.

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His latest charitable activities prompted further positive reactions on social media, with netizens praising his willingness to help others.

One commenter wrote, “When I grow up, I want to be like him,” while another thanked him for helping Thai people.

Others praised his generosity despite differing opinions about his work as an adult content creator, with one commenting that he appeared to have developed a fondness for Thailand and might stay for a long time.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 5:27 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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