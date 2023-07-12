Phuket’s tidal triumph: Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023 makes waves

Picture courtesy of @hyan_phuket.

Phuket is gearing up for the first edition of the Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023, which is set to take place in Mai Khao on Sunday, with Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam leading the preparations. The meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Hall, aimed to solidify the roles of all participating agencies in the upcoming event.

In attendance at the meeting were Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), and Chaovalit Nitrarat, Director of the DDPM Region 18 branch, along with key representatives of other agencies.

The Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023 will be an annual event taking place across all six provinces on the Andaman Coast. According to Vice Governor Anupap, the event is coordinated with the DDPM and is designed to familiarise participants with tsunami evacuation routes while providing additional safety information.

In addition, the program includes physical activity, promoting a fun and healthy lifestyle. Phuket’s pre-event proceedings, which start at around 3.10pm, will feature a presentation from Associate Professor Thongchai Suteerasak of the Phuket Rajabhat University’s Faculty of Technology and Environment. Therein, attendees will garner insights about the significance of tsunami warning signs and general knowledge about tsunami disasters, reported Phuket News.

Boontham Lertsukekasem, the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, will kick off with the official opening ceremony at 4pm. Following this, attendees will begin with the walk/run session.

The route for the physical activity begins at Sala Mai Khao Beach Resort, stretches for 3.2 kilometres and concludes at the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) offices. It is estimated that participants will need around 30 minutes to complete the evacuation route. This duration matches the approximate warning time provided by the tsunami warning buoy Station 23461 positioned in the Andaman Sea, around 340 kilometres northwest of Phuket.

The event is open to everyone. To encourage participation, Vice Governor Anupap announced that participants could attire themselves in their preferred comfortable clothing suitable for walking or running.

The first five participants to complete the race will receive souvenirs. The vice governor also emphasised that the event is structured to be an instructive yet fun experience. Encouraging all residents, both expats and tourists, to participate, he confirmed that there is no registration fee.