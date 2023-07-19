Phuket ravaged by extreme weather causing traffic chaos and safety concerns

Picture courtesy of Phuket City Municipality.

Extreme weather conditions are continuing to wreak havoc in Phuket. Ferocious winds toppled numerous trees, resulting in significant blockages yesterday. These unexpected weather conditions have caused travel disruption across the island and two cleanup teams have been dispatched to counter the impact.

A sizeable tree that fell on Soi Vachira, near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, was one of the major obstructions reported. It took several hours for municipal workers to safely clear the heavy tree, allowing a return to normal traffic movement in the area. Other areas were similarly affected with fallen trees damaging homes and blocking roads, a real hindrance for the local communities as recorded by the Phuket Information Center.

Since yesterday, the heavy rainfall and robust wind waves have been of concern, with a weather advisory warning issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD). This warning was re-emphasised today by Wirote, an official from the TMD Southern Meteorological Center, who underlines the urgency of the prevailing situation, reported The Phuket News. Wirote wrote…

“During July 19 and 20, the rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and southern Thailand’s west coast. For this reason, the abundance of rain and heavy rain to very heavy rain will occur in some areas.”

That being the case, precautions should be taken particularly in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The forecast predicts that waves in the Andaman Sea could reach heights between 2 and 3 metres and even surpass 3 metres in areas of thundershowers. It is strongly advised that all vessels should avoid these and similar areas as small boats are particularly at risk, an urge put forward by Wirote.

In light of this, officers from the Marine Department have commenced vigils at crucial piers throughout Phuket to make certain marine safety measures are strictly adhered to. The TMD Southern Meteorological Center anticipates further isolated thundershowers to affect around 80% of the island today, accompanied by gusts of wind potentially reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.

For ensuring swift drainage in Phuket Town, pumps have been placed at three primary locations. The flow rate of the Bang Yai Canal, a key water flow route in Phuket Town, remains under observation.

Safety advice for tourists isn’t being neglected. The primary Tourist Assistance Center for Phuket is recommending that beach visitors comply with the instructions signalled by red flags at various spots. These indicate areas where lifeguards consider the water to be unsafe for swimming, and ignoring these warnings could entail severe risks to personal safety.