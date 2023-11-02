Phuket police’s drug sweep bags 49,000 meth tablets and 4.43 grammes of crystal clear success
In a sweeping crackdown against narcotics in Phuket Town, the Phuket Provincial Police successfully confiscated a hefty amount of illegal drugs, totalling over 49,000 methamphetamine tablets and 4.43 grams of crystal meth. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than 800,000 baht. This operation targeted various drug dealers across the city and resulted in multiple arrests.
The announcement came from Phuket Provincial Police headquarters yesterday, November 1, where the newly instated Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Police Majar General Sinlert Sukhum, took the lead.
Sinlert, formerly the Commander of Region 3 Police, was flanked by several senior officials including Deputy Commander Police Colonel Kitipong Klaikaew, Investigation Superintendent Pol. Col. Ekkalak Bunsaengcharoen, and Deputy Superintendents of Investigation Police Lieutenant Colonel Pairoj Thanapannathorn and Pol. Lt. Col. Suphap Sae-lim. The arrest team was further bolstered by the Crime Suppression Division officers led by Chief Pol. Lt. Col. Phichit Thongto.
Three prominent arrests were highlighted during the press conference. First was Anon Sukchuang, also known as Non, a 43 year old resident of Sakdidet Road in Phuket Town’s Talad Nuea Subdistrict. Anon was apprehended at a hotel room on Chaofa Road.
A subsequent search of a property linked to him on Ranong Road led to the discovery of 46,400 meth tablets and 4.13 grams of crystal meth. Other evidence seized included a digital scale, a mobile phone, and a variety of other items.
The second individual taken into custody was 43 year old Paradee Posri, also known as Boom, from Chiang Rai Province. She was arrested at a rented room on Soi Phoonpon 9, where police seized 2,688 meth tablets and 0.18 grams of crystal meth. Drug-taking paraphernalia, a mobile phone, and several other items were also confiscated, reported Phuket News.
Confiscated drugs
The final arrest announced was that of 42 year old Patsak Suwannakat, also known as Pok, from Phatthalung Province. Patsak was apprehended in front of Mae Sombat Restaurant on Phoonpon Road.
A subsequent search of an unregistered residence in the Soi Saensuk Community of Phuket Town led to the confiscation of 213 meth tablets, 0.12 grams of crystal meth, and a 357 calibre bullet. A Samsung Galaxy A04 mobile phone and various other items were also seized.
All three suspects were transported to Phuket City Police Station, where they were charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to distribute, and with illegally taking a Category 1 narcotic.
Patsak was additionally charged with illegal possession of ammunition. According to the police, all three suspects confessed to the charges brought against them.
Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.