Phuket police hunt for missing Russian tourist amid rough seas

A Russian tourist has reportedly gone missing off Nai Yang Beach in Phuket. The Phuket division of the Tourist Police Bureau is urgently seeking any information that could assist with their ongoing search. The man’s disappearance was reported yesterday evening, with local authorities suspecting a potential drowning due to the rough sea conditions.

The man’s identity has not been officially disclosed, but a photograph of a young Caucasian male, believed to be the missing tourist, was shared by the authorities. He is believed to be a Russian TikTok vlogger, with his last post six days ago showcasing Phuket amidst the rain.

The Phuket Tourist Police were alerted about the missing individual around 7.30pm, prompting a search and rescue operation that was unfortunately hindered by adverse weather. The police issued a notice at 9.31pm, explaining the circumstances and asking for the public’s cooperation.

The search and rescue operation had to be halted at 8.30pm due to worsening weather, but it is expected to resume in the morning. Phuket Tourist Police have urged anyone with relevant information to report it via the 1155 hotline.

The Phuket Tourist Police implored in their public appeal for people to stay safe and be careful during heavy rains and winds that bring powerful waves and unruly seas.

The incident underscores the potential dangers of the sea, particularly during periods of rough weather. As the search continues, the Phuket Tourist Police and other local authorities are working diligently to find the missing Russian tourist and ensure the safety of all other visitors in the area.

This missing man is the latest in a string of recent news stories of Russian tourists being lost along the beaches of Phuket. In June, a woman was safely reunited to her family after not returning from a night of drinking on Naithon Beach on the northern side of Phuket. But in May, the body of the Russian tourist swept away by strong waves at Promthep Cape was later found floating off the coast of Kalim Beach in Phuket.

