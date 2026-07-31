Phuket police arrest Myanmar worker over work permit breach

A Myanmar woman was arrested in Chalong, Phuket, yesterday, July 30, after police found she was working as a shop assistant despite her work permit allowing her to work only as a labourer.

Police said they received a tip-off that a migrant worker was selling goods, accepting payments and serving customers at a grocery shop, potentially in breach of the conditions of her work permit.

Police carried out a test purchase before entering the shop, where they found the Myanmar woman selling goods in the shop.

Checks found she held a valid passport and work permit, but was authorised to work only as a labourer. Her permit did not allow her to sell goods, receive payments or serve customers at the front of the shop.

She admitted carrying out those duties and said she worked for a Thai employer, who was not at the shop when officers carried out the inspection.

The woman was charged with working outside the conditions of her work permit. Police also seized documents relating to the employer as part of an investigation into whether the employer had committed any offences.

The Myanmar woman was then taken to Chalong Police Station for legal proceedings.

Under Thai law, foreign workers may work only in the position and under the conditions stated in their work permit. Employers who allow foreign workers to perform duties outside those conditions may also face legal action. The Ministry of Labour also requires retail sales work to match the duties specified in a worker’s permit.

In similar news, police arrested a foreign man in Phuket for allegedly operating an illegal motorcycle rental service catering to foreign tourists. The suspect denied the accusation and allegedly attempted to shift the blame to a friend.