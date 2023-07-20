Bad hair day: Jordanian barber busted for illegally trimmed tourist trade in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

Police officers yesterday arrested a Jordanian national for operating unlawfully as a barber, primarily serving foreign tourists, in Phuket. The arrest occurred in the popular beach resort town of Patong.

The news regarding the man’s illegal activities came to light through digital news platforms and was later confirmed by the Patong Police. The media has been vigilant, reporting instances of foreign nationals taking away jobs earmarked for Thai citizens, which prompted the police to take action.

The police officers traced the Jordanian man to the Professional Barber Shop located on Rat U-Thit 200 Pi Road. At the time of the arrest, the suspect was engaged in providing barbering services to a male tourist.

The owner of the facility is reported as a lady, who for confidential reasons, has been referred to only using her first name, Petladda.

The arrested individual, a man known to the police simply as Osamh, did not have his actual passport at the time of his arrest. Nevertheless, he managed to display a photograph of his passport via his mobile phone. The police verified his Jordanian nationality from this image, reported The Phuket News.

Upon his arrest, Osamh couldn’t furnish officers with a work permit, raising questions about his legal working status in Thailand. Moreover, according to Thai law, foreign nationals are strictly prohibited from engaging in professions such as barbering, hairdressing or working in a beauty salon. These professions are reserved exclusively for Thai nationals.

Osamh along with the alleged intermediaries were detained and taken to the Patong Police Station for further lawful procedures.

In a concluding statement, an officer from the Patong Police Station confirmed the arrest and the subsequent legal course of action against the arrested individuals. They encouraged individuals in similar circumstances to secure and maintain valid work documentation to avoid similar incidents.

