Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

Phuket is tightening safety inspections at businesses across the island, following the deadly fire at a Bangkok restaurant and entertainment venue that killed dozens of people.

Phuket Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom said on 13 July that, although the fire on Soi Lat Phrao 1 in Bangkok on the night of 12 July did not happen in Phuket, every agency must treat it as a lesson and raise safety standards at all types of buildings and businesses. He expressed condolences to the victims, the injured and their families.

The governor said the Interior Ministry places great importance on the safety of buildings and venues, from entertainment spots and hotels to restaurants and public spaces. As an international tourist destination used by huge numbers of residents and visitors, he said, Phuket must keep safety standards strictly in line with the law.

He has ordered all 19 local administrative organisations, together with relevant agencies, to inspect businesses in their areas, with checks stepped up according to each venue’s risk level. Inspections will cover fire prevention systems, fire escape routes, safety equipment and building standards, to ensure venues are ready for emergencies.

Authorities are also preparing emergency response drills and simulations to sharpen the skills of officers and local officials, and to make sure equipment is ready to use the moment it is needed.

The governor said the effort follows government and Interior Ministry policy on raising safety standards at all venues, to build confidence among residents, tourists and business operators alike.