Phuket braces for rain havoc: Urgent weather alert signals flood risk

Two volunteers tow a flat-bottom boat to help stranded residents during flooding in Phuket. Picture courtesy of Phuket Public Relations Office.

The southern province of Phuket has been included in an urgent weather notification that advocates for all hands on deck amid the risk of flash floods possibly instigated by heavy, persistent rain forecasted to batter the Andaman coast starting from Sunday, August 20.

This alert was issued yesterday by Boonsom Cholpitakwong, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR). The ONWR foresees a deluge of heavy rain starting Sunday and lasting for a full three-day run until Wednesday of the following week, from August 20 to August 23.

The notification covers a considerable expanse of the country, spotlighting vulnerable areas in the northern, northeastern, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand poised to bear the brunt of the severe weather conditions.

The listed southern Thai areas encouraged to brace themselves included: Ranong (spanning both Mueang Ranong and Kapoe districts), Phang Nga (comprising Mueang Phang Nga districts, Kuraburi, Takua Pa, Kapong, Thap Put, and Thai Muang), Phuket (including Mueang Phuket, Kathu, and Thalang districts), Satun (covering both Mueang Satun and La-ngu districts), Trang (covering Mueang Trang, Palian, and Wang Wiset districts), and Surat Thani (including Phanom as well as Ban Ta Khun districts).

“Relevant agencies are urged to keep a constant eye on the weather and water conditions, particularly in locations experiencing a rainfall of over 90 millimetres within a 24-hour timeframe and areas notorious for regular or urban flooding where the downpour may not be disposed of in a timely fashion.”

It further appealed to related agencies to adopt preparation plans to effectively handle flooding circumstances. These preparations duly comprise ensuring essential disaster response personnel and equipment are primed, and that drainage systems are decongested to facilitate efficient rainwater run-off. These agencies have also been instructed to remain vigilant, ready to provide immediate assistance.

The Director of the Phuket Irrigation Office, Krirksak Leenanon, conducted a thorough examination of the main reservoirs in Phuket yesterday, corroborating that all three were close to reaching their full capacity.

His inspection functioned as a reassurance that Phuket is well supplied with enough water to tide over the impending dry season set to begin post-October.

Even though Phuket had witnessed the usual scant rainfall during the initial months of this year, it was noted that the reservoirs were nearing their capacity. Krirksak said…

“The average water volume is nearing the capacity of the reservoir. For instance, the Bang Wad Reservoir is around 96% of its total capacity.

“The Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn is approximately 94% full, and the Khlong Kata reservoir, which ensures round-the-year water provision for the Provincial Waterworks Authority, is about 80% full.”